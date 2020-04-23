Local doctors treating COVID-19 patients stress call to action over title of hero

Dr. Boris Murillo, a pulmonologist at Ascension Providence Medical Center in Waco, said the COVID-19 pandemic has awakened a global sense of community as doctors and scientist work together to understand the disease and address common challenges.
Dr. Maydee Rosario-Reglero, a pulmonologist at Ascension Providence Medical Center in Waco, said treating patients with COVID-19 has brought new experiences for hospital staff.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte/
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
If real superheroes do not wear capes, they probably wear scrubs and these days — a face mask.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted health care workers across the nation, from Waco to New York City, where every night at 7 p.m. residents burst into cheers and applause for the “heroes” on the front lines treating a new disease.
Waco and McLennan County have not seen the high rate of infection or deaths New York City is experiencing, but residents are still celebrating the health care workers who continue to put their lives at risk to take care of their communities.
But for many doctors, like Dr. Maydee Rosario-Reglero at Ascension Providence, they are simply doing their jobs.
“We don’t feel like heroes,” she said. “We are doing our jobs. It does help the morale when everybody else is told to shelter in place, and we are actually running toward the virus, not away from it.”
Another lung doctor at Ascension Providence, Dr. Boris Murillo, said most people who work in health care do so because they have a calling for caring for the sick, fighting illness and restoring health, not to be considered heroes.
“’Hero’ is a really big word,” he said. “We are just doing what we wanted to do. This is something we never thought was going to happen. I never thought in my career we would be facing a pandemic, facing a disease that’s novel.”
Rosario-Reglero said the moment the COVID-19 pandemic became real for her was when she was completing a routine task for a pulmonologist: changing out the tubes that run from a ventilator into a patient’s lungs. The only difference was this patient had COVID-19.
Although she was in full personal protective gear, Rosario-Reglero still realized in that moment that she just put herself at risk for catching the disease she was attempting to treat. It was a thought she does not normally have at work.
“When we’re at work, we don’t think about ourselves,” she said.
At the same time, she has watched people recover from COVID-19 and walk out of the hospital, which she said was “memorable and exciting” for all hospital staff.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 has completely altered the way doctors and nurses work, said Dr. Joshua Houser, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center emergency room medical director.
Every patient interaction requires extra protective gear, including face masks and eye shields, because anyone could have COVID-19 now that it is in the community, he said.
“That’s the thing about COVID,” Houser said. “It’s such a strange disease. Some people can be exceptionally ill, and other people can not have any symptoms at all.”
Murillo said this pandemic has “awakened” a renewed sense of global community, not just locally. Doctors and scientists are sharing their experiences with treating COVID-19 online in a much quicker fashion than ever before, helping each other to understand this disease more. He called it a “colossal task” because there are not definite testing or treatment protocols yet, and doctors must learn as they go.
“It has awakened this human capacity to fill voids and to address problems and solve problems,” he said. “We are not unique. Everybody around the world has been in these same shoes. Everybody in the world has been struggling with the same concerns and the same fears.”
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center Chaplain Doug Cobb faces those fears with God. He knows the Lord will guide Waco and McLennan County through this event, just as he did with the West fertilizer plant explosion in 2013 and the Twin Peaks biker shooting in 2015.
After 24 years as a hospital chaplain — nine at Hillcrest — Cobb said one of the most drastic changes he and the other two hospital chaplains are facing is the lack of visitors and even patients milling about the waiting rooms and hallways since hospitals have implemented no-visitor policies to prevent the spread of the disease. Those are usually the people who call on them for comfort, but now the chaplains are focused more on staff needs.
The Baptist hospital system has always held morning and evening prayers over the public address system but added a midday reflection read by Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest President Glenn Robinson, whose voice comforts staff members, Cobb said.
But a parking lot prayer vigil brought the greatest joy and peace to Cobb. For an hour, cars parked in both hospital parking lots turned on their emergency lights and played spiritual music to show their concern and appreciation for the health care workers. The hospital provided radios to staff so they could hear the same worship music.
“We have been a longtime Baptist community that responds well to God, and perhaps that’s one of the reasons we’ve been greatly sheltered from the COVID surge to this point,” he said. “We’ve been ready for five weeks. We’re ready today, but we continue to pray that maybe we’re not going to have to experience that devastating surge so many communities have across the nation.”
Cobb said the hospital believes in attending to the physical, mental and spiritual health of its workers because personalized health care must begin with personally caring for staff members. The three chaplains spread themselves across the various units of the hospital so their presence is visible and their services available.
“We are on the front lines with our staff, and they know us,” he said. “When we enter God’s presence with praise, God enters our circumstances with power.”
