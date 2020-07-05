For the first time in 44 years, local airbrush artist Von Otto has set his gear down to focus on himself after an unexpected cancer diagnosis.
Otto, a 64-year-old Hewitt man who started airbrushing in the late '70s, was diagnosed in May with stage 4 metastatic cancer. Although he initially thought he had contracted the novel coronavirus, a visit to a local urgent care clinic led to a hospital evaluation that has changed his life, his longtime girlfriend Dale Evans Lawson said.
"He told me he thought he had the corona, so I was taking him groceries and anything he needed, but when I saw how much weight he had lost, I knew we needed to take him to see a doctor," Lawson said.
Otto tested negative for COVID-19, but doctors at Ascension Providence discovered he had contracted pneumonia and sepsis. Additional testing revealed he had cancer, and it had spread from its origin.
"It was out of the blue," Otto said. "Right now, we don't even know where it started."
In an effort to support his treatment, members of the Riesel Lions Club, along with car, motorcycle and art-loving clients, are planning a July 18 fundraiser and car show, the Von O'Rama Car Show, organizer and Lions Club member Daniel Stewart said.
"We initially canceled the car show because of the COVID stuff. … He's painted several things for me and I met him years and years ago at a car show and he's like family to us now," Stewart said.
The idea for the show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18 at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick St., is to bring out as many people as possible who own some of the more than 50,000 items Otto has painted since he picked up an airbrush.
Otto's sister sent him a set of liquid embroidery pens when he was stationed in Iceland for the U.S. Air Force, maintaining aircraft weapons during the Vietnam War. A fellow service member who saw his work suggested he pick up an airbrush, so when he got back to the States, he did. It launched a career that has included work for Evel Knievel and with Ed "Big Daddy" Roth. Since he moved to McLennan County in 1989, Otto has done work for countless clients customizing cars, motorcycles, guitars and more, and has done work for the Cameron Park Zoo, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and more.
"Von is a tremendous artist and he is the nicest man," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said, saying he was shocked to hear Otto was ill. "No one can do the type of work he does and he is very hard to slow down. He is just such a great man and I just can't believe it."
The Riesel show is open to all vehicles, with a $30 entry fee, and it will also include a silent auction.
"Von was working up until the day he went to the hospital and he didn't want to go, because he was busy with work and everything," Stewart said. "It's hard to slow him down, but we will all be here to help him in any way we can."
Portions of the entry fee will equally benefit the Lion's Club and Otto, Stewart said. A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help raise money for expected medical bills.
"The support really tickles me, because I couldn't believe all of this," Otto said, wiping tears away from his eyes. "I do still have stuff in my shop that I need to get done, so as soon as I can, I am going to get right back at it."
More information about the Von O'Rama Car Show is available at www.facebook.com/events/2403852146578802/, and the GoFundMe account is at www.gofundme.com/f/u4wyw.
