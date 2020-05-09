The arts nonprofit Creative Waco has already raised more than $5,000 toward a goal of $25,000 for a fund aimed at helping Waco artists, musicians, performers and arts-related businesses take steps into a future changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Make it Through Corona fund started taking donations May 1 with a cutoff of June 1, and the promising start has Creative Waco director Fiona Bond optimistic that funds could soon be disbursed for mini-grants.
"The fact we already have $5,000 tells me there is a desire in this community to address that need," Bond said.
As of Friday, 47 donors had contributed a total of $5,688.
With federal, local and state money available to help pay immediate bills and offset lost revenue caused by shop closings and event cancellations, the arts fund is intended to help artists take steps forward into what could be new territory, given coronavirus measures that impact crowd size, and customer concerns over possible exposure to the virus.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved a gradual relaxing of his statewide order this month that allowed restaurants and most businesses to open to the public at 25% capacity. Operation at partial capacities and a possible public fear of virus exposure in crowds may mean fundamental changes ahead for many of the performing arts.
"For music, theater, opera and dance, it's highly unlikely that they would be viable at 25% capacity," Bond said.
Not only would reduced audience size play a factor in their futures, but the composition of those audiences as well, with vulnerable populations such as senior adults an important part.
Make it Through Corona grants would provide for training of new skills and equipment, changes in business models and revenue creation, high school ARTprenticeships and community art projects during what Bond called "the intermission," the transition from the present COVID-19 crisis to a new economic and artistic equilibrium.
The fund is the second major COVID-19-specific initiative taken by Creative Waco to support artists, performers and others affected by a six-week shelter in place order meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus in McLennan County. It follows makeitinwaco.com, an online marketplace created to give Waco artists a platform to sell their goods and services.
Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido said he supports the attention paid to the needs of Waco's arts community.
"It's no secret that the arts have a positive economic aspect for a community," Sabido said. "We've seen that in Waco and they've left a good lasting impression. For many people, the arts provide more of a definition of what a city looks like. It's no secret it's true in Waco."
To contribute to the fund, go to www.creativewaco.org.
