Amanda S. Hering, Ph.D., associate professor of statistical science in Baylor University’s College of Arts and Sciences, has been awarded the Abdel El-Shaarawi Early Investigator Award from The International Environmetrics Society (TIES).
Hering received this international award for her outstanding contributions to environmental statistical and quantitative research as proved by the number and quality of her publications in statistical literature.
At Baylor, Hering is a statistician whose work focuses on applied problems in engineering and the environment. Her research includes forecasting wind energy to assist with electricity grid integration, modeling wildfire patterns to develop mitigation strategies, and developing a better model to understand groundwater dynamics for urban or agricultural needs.
Chief Petty Officer Tyler Thompson, a native of Waco, serves as master-at-arms at Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois.
A master-at-arms is responsible for law enforcement, regulating duties, security and force protection in the Navy.
Thompson is a 2003 graduate of Reagan High School in San Antonio.
