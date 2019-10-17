Applause
Wycliffe Bible Translators USA announced that Daniel Watters, of Waco, will join its board of directors.
Watters has been involved in language development for most of his life, serving in a variety of leadership and development roles. He was raised in Asia by linguist parents working to translate Scripture for an isolated language group.
Their efforts inspired him to dedicate his life to continuing that work. He holds a Bachelor of the Arts degree in linguistics from the University of Washington and a Master of the Arts in linguistics and exegesis from Trinity Western University.
He lives in Waco with wife, Debbie.
Class acts
Mark Douglas Siegmund, of Waco, graduated magna cum laude with a juris doctor degree from Baylor University Law School during summer commencement exercises Aug. 3 at First Baptist Church of Waco.
Toluwalase Owolabi, of Waco, earned a master’s degree in global hospitality management from Georgia State University in Atlanta during the summer semester.
Hill College in Hillsboro announced the following summer graduates:
Abbott — Daniel Nors, associate of science, general studies.
Clifton — Noe Moreno, certificate of completion, basic police academy.
Waco — Hannah Buford, associate of arts, liberal arts; Tyniqua Shante Davis, certificate of technology, vocational nursing.
Whitney — Casey Childs, associate of science, general studies; Josh Dangel, certificate of completion, fire protection and safety; Kimberly D. Hillman, associate of arts, liberal arts; Maygan Wooten, associate of science, nursing/allied health.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Nikita S. Hendricks, a 2018 graduate of Baylor University, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
She is a 2012 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset, New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.