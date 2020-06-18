Class acts
Tanner Deaton, of Woodway, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the Univer- sity of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, Dec. 20.
Peyton Howe, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, llinois. Howe is a junior majoring in business administration.
Madison Claridy, of China Spring, was initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society. Claridy was initiated at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
David Stringer, of Waco, was recognized by the Corps of Cadets at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, for academic and military leadership and excellence despite a closed campus.
Stringer, in the Marine Corps ROTC, was awarded the Special Forces Association Medal of Excellence.
Two students initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Angelo State University in San Angelo are Kristin Murphy, of Iredell, and Emma Hooks, of Meridian.
Applause
The McLennan Community College Foundation for the second consecutive year has earned the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by the world’s largest source of nonprofit information.
To earn the designation, the MCC Foundation added extensive information to its nonprofit profile, including in-depth financial information, qualitative information about goals and strategies, and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission.
Activated in 1990, the MCC Foundation raises public and private support to fund student scholarships, faculty and staff professional development and capital and program needs at the college.
In recent weeks, it has raised significant student emergency aid through the Stephen and Stuart McKown Emergency Grant and Paulanne’s Pantry food pantry. Some of the privately funded initiatives also noted in its GuideStar profile include the Julia Scholars and the Bernard and Audre Rapoport First Generation Scholars programs.
Last year, the foundation awarded more than 500 scholarships valued at $503,000 and participated in numerous capital projects for the arts, athletics, campus improvements and student success.
