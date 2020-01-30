Pitching inHeart of Texas Community Health Center is the recipient of a $52,230 grant from the Episcopal Health Foundation.
The health center will use the grant funds to design a comprehensive plan for a peer support group program for soon-to-be and new parents at the clinic.
The health center was one of 12 Texas organizations that received grants from Episcopal Health Foundation for efforts focused on helping parents and caregivers promote early childhood brain development.
Groesbeck Volunteer Fire Department has a new 1,000-gallon capacity slip-on unit thanks to a $19,800 cost-share grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.
“Groesbeck VFD received a grant to help replace a slip-on unit for their 5-ton excess military vehicle,” said Matthew Schlaefer, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator. “The unit brought new life to their large brush truck and will be a benefit to the department for some time to come.”
The truck has gone into service.
“Approximately 50 percent of our fires are grass or wildland fires, so this truck will help give us the upper hand over a fire from time of arrival at the scene,” Groesbeck Fire Chief Patrick Samuels said. “We were having problems with our old slip-on so it is good to have a dependable one that can be ready when needed.”
Groesbeck Volunteer Fire Department has been serving its community since 1891.
There is open enrollment for individuals who would like to be trained and give back to the community. Anyone interested may call Samuels at 254-495-9921 or 254-729-2827.
Texas A&M Forest Service protects lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by the Texas Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.
This program provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems, and firefighter training.
