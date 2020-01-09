Applause
Jeffry Archer, associate dean of User Services at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, will join Baylor University as Dean of University Libraries, effective June 1, 2020, according to a Baylor news release.
Archer replaces interim Dean John S. Wilson.
Archer joined the McGill University Library and Archives in January 2017, where he has provided leadership for user experience, customer service, marketing, reference and instruction in the library’s physical and virtual spaces. He also leads the planning, coordinating and developing of services delivered through McGill’s eight branch libraries.
Before joining McGill, Archer served for more than two decades with the University of Chicago Library.
Archer earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 1990 and his Master of Library and Information Science in 1991, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. While at Illinois, he was a cadet in the U.S. Army ROTC and also attended the U.S. Army Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Virginia.
Pitching in
Friends for Life, a local nonprofit organization that helps elderly and disabled people live as full lives as possible, received approval of a $30,000 matching grant from the Carl C. and Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation in Austin.
This is the second matching grant that Friends for Life has received from the foundation. The first celebrated the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary; the most recent celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Friends for Life in Waco has served over 1,500 clients in Central Texas this year by helping with money management, bill paying, adult guardianship and adult day care.
During Thanksgiving, 500 holiday meals were prepared and delivered to people in their homes. In 2019, almost 200 volunteers gave about 25,500 hours of their time helping Friends for Life’s small staff deliver vital services to elderly and disabled people.
To make a donation, visit friendsforlife.org, go to the Friends for Life Facebook page or mail a check to Friends for Life, P.O. Box 23491, Waco, TX 76702-3491.
To ask questions, call 254-772-7600.
