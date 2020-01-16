Class acts
Anson Arellano, a member of the Lorena High School Choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Small School Mixed Choir in San Antonio on Feb. 15 at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Anson was chosen through a competitive process held this year across the state at the district, region and area levels.
Anson is a student of Taylor Malcolm and sings at school under the direction of Brooke Arellano, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association.
This is Anson’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA all-state organization. He is the son of Derrick and Brooke Arellano.
All-state choristers participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention.
Applause
Ferrell Foster has been hired by Prosper Waco as content specialist for care and communication.
In this role, Foster will develop, coordinate and execute projects and initiatives that advance benchmark indicators in health for Prosper Waco.
He will also implement a network of partnerships to build and strengthen a continuum of care for behavioral health services in Waco while also creating communication plans and coordinating communications projects.
Foster has professional experience in managing projects and institutional relationships through his work the past 10 years with the Christian Life Commission in Austin.
Prior to his work with the CLC, Foster served as managing editor of a daily newspaper, public relations director for a graduate school, and director of communications for statewide organizations in Illinois and Texas. He holds degrees in journalism, political science and biblical studies.
His doctorate from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene focused on justice issues, specifically on African American perspectives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.