Anson Arellano, a member of the Lorena High School Choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Small School Mixed Choir in San Antonio on Feb. 15 at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Anson was chosen through a competitive process held this year across the state at the district, region and area levels.

Anson is a student of Taylor Malcolm and sings at school under the direction of Brooke Arellano, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association.

This is Anson’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA all-state organization. He is the son of Derrick and Brooke Arellano.

All-state choristers participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention.

Ferrell Foster has been hired by Prosper Waco as content specialist for care and communication.

In this role, Foster will develop, coordinate and execute projects and initiatives that advance benchmark indicators in health for Prosper Waco.

He will also implement a network of partnerships to build and strengthen a continuum of care for behavioral health services in Waco while also creating communication plans and coordinating communications projects.

Foster has professional experience in managing projects and institutional relationships through his work the past 10 years with the Christian Life Commission in Austin.

Prior to his work with the CLC, Foster served as managing editor of a daily newspaper, public relations director for a graduate school, and director of communications for statewide organizations in Illinois and Texas. He holds degrees in journalism, political science and biblical studies.

His doctorate from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene focused on justice issues, specifically on African American perspectives.

