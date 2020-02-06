Class acts
Austin Lively, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Samford University in Homewood, Alabama. He is majoring in sports medicine.
Two area students received scholarships with their admission to Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, for the fall 2020 semester.
Damyan Woodward, a senior at Milford High School, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,000-per-year scholarship for four years.
Jakobe Blacknall, a senior at Hillsboro High School, was awarded the President’s Scholarship, an $11,500-per-year scholarship for four years.
These scholarships are awarded based upon academic credentials and are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Applause
Baylor University has named Jennifer Cognard-Black, Ph.D., professor of English at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, as the 2020 recipient of the Robert Foster Cherry Award for Great Teaching.
The Cherry Award is a national teaching award with the single, largest monetary reward of $250,000 presented by a college or university to an individual for exceptional teaching.
The award program is designed to honor great teachers, stimulate discussion in the academy about the value of teaching and encourage departments and institutions to recognize their own great teachers.
As the 2020 Cherry Award recipient, Cognard-Black will receive the $250,000 award and an additional $25,000 for the English department at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. She is expected to teach in residence at Baylor during the fall of 2020 semester.
Cherry Award finalists Nancy Fichtman Dana, Ph.D., professor of education at University of Florida, and Reuben A. Buford May, Ph.D., Presidential Professor for Teaching Excellence and professor of sociology at Texas A&M University, each received $15,000, while their home departments also received $10,000 for the development of teaching skills.
Cognard-Black visited BU in October 2019 to present her Cherry finalist lecture, “Just Food: Social Justice and the Literatures of Food.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.