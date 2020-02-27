Class acts
University of Dallas in Irving undergraduate students were named to honor rolls for the fall semester.
Named to the dean’s list are Kirby Elizabeth, of Waco; Anastasia Heiser, of Hillsboro; Garrett Meske, of Waco; and Snider Ross, of Waco.
Named to the honor roll for the fall semester is Letrell Toussaint, of Robinson.
Micaela Mersch, of Troy, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Pitching in
A fundraiser to help with medical expenses for a local Realtor and two others attacked by two pit bulls in December will be held Sunday afternoon at The Backyard Bar and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St.
On Dec. 29, Shannon Gamble, a Realtor with Better Homes and Gardens, Edwards & Associates, was showing a home to a potential buyer and the buyer’s boyfriend when two large pit bulls attacked them after they raised a garage door slightly. There were no signs or indications that the dogs were there.
A neighbor helped save Gamble and the client’s boyfriend, but all suffered severe injuries and incurred extensive medical bills from the attack. Fellow Realtors and friends are helping put on the benefit for those hurt from noon to 5 p.m. A raffle, silent auction and live auction will be held.
Among the auction items is a guitar donated to the Waco Association of Realtors by Brian Townley of Paramount Realty. It is signed by the members of Fleetwood Mac.
More information is at RealtorShannonBenefit.com.
