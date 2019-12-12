Class actsMason Jerden, of Lorena, recently participated in the annual simulated European Union parliamentary session in Washington, D.C.

Jerden, a graduate of Lorena High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in politics at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.

Each year the EU simulation conference addresses a different policy focus. This year, students debated two directives: one on the proposed energy-related Just Transition Fund to help European countries that rely heavily on coal and other fossil fuels transition to clean energy by 2050; and another on digital privacy and services.

David Stringer, of Waco, a cadet at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Sarah Sriram, of Waco, was honored with the Freshman Dean’s Excellence Award for the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University at a special breakfast ceremony in October.

The following students were recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society:

Kyle Langford, of Abbott, at Angelo State University.

Abigail McKenzie, of West, at Texas State University.

Lane Michna, of Lorena, at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Stephanie Trammell, of Waco, at Angelo State University.

Through the Solid Gold Neighbor initiative, Baylor University honored Waco ISD leadership and in particular the Transformation Waco partnership at the Baylor-Georgia women’s basketball game on Dec. 4 in the Ferrell Center.

Transformation Waco aims to provide a collaborative community-driven model to accelerate progress for five schools in the Waco community, including Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, G.W. Carver Middle School, Indian Spring Middle School and J.H. Hines Elementary.

During a halftime ceremony, Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone recognized Robin McDurham, CEO of Transformation Waco, and the principals of the five Transformation Waco schools with a Solid Gold Neighbor coin representing their work that makes them a Solid Gold Neighbor.

