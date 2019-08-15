Class acts
Emma Tindell, of Bruceville, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Schreiner University in Kerrville.
Local graduates at Texas A&M-Kingsville in May were Haley Michelle Boyett, of Robinson, Bachelor of Science degree; and Destinee V. Harris, of Waco, Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering.
Nicholas Freeman, of Hewitt, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.
Applause
Brandon Hubbard, superintendent at Chilton ISD, is the recipient of a scholarship from the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute in Austin to attend the 27th annual Superintendent Academy, an advanced leadership development program for school superintendents.
The 25 superintendents in the 2019-20 academy were chosen from a list of nominees from Texas and surrounding states.
The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute is a learning center of academies and advanced leadership training systems. The goal of the institute is for school executives to come together to test ideas, discover new concepts and information, build networks, and engage in face-to-face interactions with session leaders and each other.
Membership in the academy is competitive and by invitation only. The scholarship pays all academic costs, including a field trip to attend leadership development sessions at Columbia University with visits to several New York City schools.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman Ismael Salas, a 2018 graduate of McGregor High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.