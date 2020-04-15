As a public official, Richard Duncan is trying to do his best in his capacity as Limestone County judge to protect his constituents during these troubling times filled with anxiety and concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like others across the country, Duncan each day monitors the numbers of new coronavirus cases in his county, in Texas and across the nation. As a largely rural county of about 26,000 residents, Limestone County has seen its share of tragedy but has not been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic, with 12 cases reported, three recoveries, no current hospitalizations and one death, a 60-year-old woman from Mexia.
But as Good Friday and the Easter weekend approached, Duncan noticed a disturbing trend. Of the 12 COVID-19 cases reported in Limestone County, 10 patients, or 83%, are Hispanic. And they all live in Mexia, 45 miles east of Waco. About 23% of the county's overall population is Hispanic.
Duncan, a former Mexia school board member who owned an insurance business in Mexia for 30 years before he became county judge two years ago, started to investigate. He wanted to try to find out why such a high percentage of Hispanic residents were testing positive for the coronavirus.
He thinks he may have learned the answer, or at least a possible contributing factor. Duncan said several predominantly Hispanic churches in Mexia were continuing to meet with full congregations even after the March 19 disaster declaration in Limestone County.
Those numbers compare to McLennan County, which has 255,000 residents, a reported 74 COVID-19 cases and four deaths as of Wednesday afternoon. About 9% of the people who have tested positive in McLennan County are Hispanic, and about 27% of the county's overall population is Hispanic.
Duncan, who is not himself Hispanic, contacted a former colleague on the Mexia school board with ties to the Hispanic community and reached out to the churches to try to convince them not to meet and to practice social distancing. On the day before Good Friday, Duncan wrote a letter that was carried on the Limestone County Emergency Management Facebook page that expressed his concerns for "the health of our Hispanic friends."
"I have always held a special place in my heart for the Hispanic community," Duncan wrote in the letter. "Most of the Hispanic community are the most loyal, hard-working citizens in our county. I now must tell you that I am worried about the health of our Hispanic friends."
After Duncan's contact with leaders of four predominately Hispanic churches, they complied with his wishes, Duncan said, adding the fact that it was Easter made his request all the more difficult.
"The primary reason for the letter is that cities and the county will do things to help them financially if need be," Duncan said. "We have programs set up for that. With a lot of Hispanic folks, if they don’t work, they don’t get paid, but there are places they can go to get help."
Duncan said those who are in the country illegally may be hesitant to seek assistance, including medical treatment, even if they are exhibiting symptoms.
"I also wrote the letter to help Hispanics know that if they have symptoms, please go get medical treatment," Duncan said. "No matter what your legal status is, we want you to go get treatment. The reason we are concerned about it is that the local police departments need to help us quarantine these people. But no one in the police department is going to be looking at anybody's legal status at this time for medical reasons. If you go to the hospital, no one will be asking for your legal status."
In his letter, Duncan begged church members who were still meeting to suspend church services "until we can get through this."
"Hopefully, before long, we will get past this; however, for now, I must demand that you help me help you," Duncan wrote.
Duncan said he received some minor pushback about the letter from some who thought it contained racially insensitive overtones. However, he also said he got about 200 calls from people who approved of his actions.
"I’m just a regular old guy," he said. "I'm not a politician. Maybe I shouldn't have written it, but I felt the need to and I did."
Mexia City Manager Eric Garretty said besides the county shelter-in-place order, the city also instituted a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the pandemic.
