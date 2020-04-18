Andriea Tovar and Kenny Davis have big plans for April 29. They will tie the knot during an intimate ceremony at the historic Earle-Harrison House on Fifth Street. They sent out 150 invitations, but had to drastically reduce the wedding party to comply with sheltering-in-place mandates.
“Just the parents and grandparents, maybe a handful,” Tovar said.
The 29-year-old works at the McLennan County Courthouse, where she met her fiance, a deputy sheriff.
“We waited a year-and-a-half for the date to come around and we didn’t want to wait any longer,” she said. “We’ll go ahead and get married, then celebrate later with our family and friends.”
Tovar said she would love to share the special day with everyone who cherishes her and Kenny. But fate, and COVID-19, had other plans.
A delayed honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, remains on the itinerary.
“It’s in July,” Tovar said. “Maybe this will be all over by then.”
Tovar and Davis find themselves among a countless number whose plans, big and small, have been tossed overboard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Weddings, birthday parties, graduation ceremonies, even funerals — life events all — have been hijacked by this mysterious, lingering illness.
Here and there, disruptions have led to heartwarming acts of kindness.
Oliver Hinkley turned 6 on April 11, and despite the family’s best laid plans, the occasion was shaping up to be quite a downer. Mom, Brittney Hinkley, and dad, Aaron Hinkley, reserved time at an indoor play facility in Round Rock, but COVID-19 reared its ugly head, forcing a cancellation.
“Usual birthdays since he started school include inviting friends over to play and celebrate his day,” said Brittney Hinkley, who was pregnant with Oliver when doctors determined her unborn child had spina bifida.
COVID-19 changed the scenario for the birthday celebration, but so did first responders.
Living next door to the Hewitt Police Department headquarters, Oliver became mesmerized by emergency vehicles and their flashing lights. Brittney Hinkley approached officers about possibly driving by the Hinkley’s apartment complex and giving Oliver a birthday salute. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin opted to run the request by area fire and police departments.
The response was overwhelming, with 80 vehicles flooding the neighborhood.
“When we all saw the turnout, we were so surprised,” Brittney Hinkley said. “We had to hold back tears to see the community come together all for our boy. … It made him feel so special.”
Melissa Johnson, a senior lecturer in the Baylor University theater department, was bound for Madison Square Garden in New York to watch her favorite artist, Elton John, perform. The trip, a 50th birthday gift from her husband, 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson, took a coronavirus-related detour that bypassed John’s “Yellow Brick Road.”
But that did not stop her friends from making her big day fun, even if she was sheltered-in-place at home. Two friends, Rene Cluke and Tracy Redding, organized a drive-by parade of cars in front of her home to let her know they were thinking about her while continuing social distancing.
“I kept telling everyone I just wanted to celebrate later, so I was kind of feeling sorry for myself that morning,” Melissa Johnson said. “But some friends brought over a gift card and a plant and then Matt said a couple of people want to come by to talk with me from the street. So I went out there and there was this parade of about 30 people in cars driving by. They would slow down and wave and honk. I had no idea, but it was so nice.
“Luckily, I had on real pants because I literally had been wearing yoga pants and shorts for three weeks.”
Melissa Johnson said Cluke, an administrative associate in the same department at Baylor, had a bull horn to lead the group in singing “Happy Birthday” from the street.
Michelle Sanders and her daughter, Lauren, shot Silly String.
Waco real estate agent Kirk Regian and fiancee, Jessica Dickson, both 25, are keeping their fingers crossed that their July 11 wedding goes off without a hitch, that they and their 325 invited guests are not forced to hunker down.
“We set our wedding date in December, and obviously we had no idea something like this would take place,” Regian said. “Right now, I’m not too concerned, though my mother is not convinced it’s going to happen. Plan B would be having the wedding at somebody’s house, maybe with only the immediate family in attendance, and postponing the big reception.
“We are still getting married.”
McLennan County Clerk Andy Harwell said statistics show couples intent on becoming one in matrimony are not bowing to COVID-19 pressure.
His office issued 154 marriage licenses in March, as the coronavirus was strengthening its grip, down slightly from 163 in March a year earlier.
“We’re seeing more couples drive in from outside the county to get their licenses,” Harwell said. “Due to social distancing and other considerations, some counties are requiring people to make appointments to stop in. We’re not doing that, and folks are very appreciative.”
Waco Weddings and Events, located in Executive Plaza at 6801 Sanger Ave., has adjusted its approach to serving budget-conscious couples desiring to get hitched at a one-stop venue, coordinator Shelli Misher said.
“We don’t do weddings, just elopements with only the couple and someone to officiate,” Misher said. “We started a few weeks ago, when the shelter-in-place rule limited gatherings to fewer than 10 people.”
For $100, and with 72-hour notice, Waco Weddings and Events furnishes decorations, an officiant, music, a bouquet for the bride and boutonniere for the groom. Misher said the venue hosts at least one wedding daily.
“We get people from everywhere, the Fort Hood area especially,” Misher said. “We’ve even had people from out of state. Maybe they’re in town to visit the Silos, see us online and schedule something. That’s interesting.”
Tragically, the COVID-19 pandemic and rules relating to gatherings have imposed hardship on those wanting to mourn or celebrate the lives of lost loved ones. Houses of worship and funeral homes have adjusted accordingly.
“I’ve been so proud of the people of Waco. They have been so understanding. They have the attitude of, ‘This is just the way it is,’ and they want to be safe too,” said Hatch Bailey, president of Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. “When it comes down to it, the focus really does shift to the deceased, which is the way it should be anyway. I’m also very proud of our staff, their ability to make the transition so smoothly and to help families do the same.”
Bailey said Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey now relies more on distance communication with family members during the planning of services.
During the service itself, “we have to keep it legal,” Bailey said. Funeral home staffers can temporarily leave the room where the services are taking place to limit numbers, but families are still left with few options.
Services for Phillip Perry, the G.W. Carver Middle School principal who was the first McLennan County resident to die of COVID-19, were no exception to limits on gatherings, despite his connections to so many in the community.
Bill Hoy, a clinical professor of medical humanities at Baylor University, authored a work titled, “Do Funerals Matter?: The Purposes and Practices of Death Rituals in Global Perspective.” He said live-streaming services may serve as an alternative, but he believes it to be a poor substitute.
“From time immemorial, we have seen that physical presence is vital, and I think that is what is so alarming to me about some of the current discussion of the culture,” Hoy wrote in a question-and-answer released by Baylor. “I was taking care of AIDS patients in Los Angeles in the 1980s when we saw some of the same disenfranchisement of grief, requiring direct cremation of the body and in some cases, forbidding the gathering of people in funeral rituals. It did not turn out to be a psychosocially sound practice and is creating a high level of concern on the part of my clinical colleagues.”
Candi Cann, associate professor in Baylor’s honors college and author of “Virtual Afterlives: Grieving the Dead in the Twenty-First Century,” offered this perspective in the same article.
“I think one of the hardest things about death is that life goes on without the dead,” Cann wrote. “The birds keep chirping, the flowers keep blooming, people keep being worried about the most mundane matters — and that’s difficult when a part of our world has stopped. But this is also what is beautiful about death. It forces us to see life all around us, its fragility, its constancy and its beauty. So, for me, self-care in grief is talking about death, talking with others about the one we lost and living again, in honor of the person who died who doesn’t get to be here living anymore.”
