Gathered in front of the home of Peaches Henry, president of the Waco NAACP chapter, is the group of soon-to-be fifth-graders at Hillcrest Elementary School who raised $4,207 from their lemonade stand on June 19 in Castle Heights to support the NAACP’s efforts to educate people about racial justice.
Pictured are Katarina Telep (from left), Hayden Luce, Caroline Hogue, Emma Clark-Martinez, Rory Stonikinis and Finley Ritter. Henry is behind them holding the donation check.
