An Austin law firm hired by Baylor University has concluded that Richard Willis, former chairman of the university's board of regents, did not make racist, lewd and anti-Semitic comments during a 2014 meeting in Mexico.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone commissioned the law firm of Ashcroft, Sutton & Reyes to investigate the allegations against Willis that surfaced in late 2018 in federal court filings from lawyers representing 15 alleged sexual assault victims suing Baylor under Title IX.
The two businessmen who leveled the accusations and who were present at the meeting also alleged Willis and former Baylor regent Ramiro Peña were drunk during the gathering while serving as representatives of Baylor.
The allegations against Willis and Peña were not true, the firm concluded in a 58-page report based on a 12-month investigation. In the report, which Baylor released Monday, the investigators state that the accusers were not credible and one could have had an ax to grind against Baylor and its board.
"We conclude, therefore, based on the foregoing investigation and our many years of experience evaluating accusations of wrongdoing that, in our opinion, Mr. Willis and Mr. Peña did not make the alleged statements or become intoxicated during the trip to Querétaro, Mexico," reported the three-member investigative team, led by Johnny Sutton, former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas.
Greg Klepper and Alejandro Urdaneta, the two businessmen who said they were present during the meeting in Mexico, made the allegations in signed affidavits two years ago.
Don Riddle, a Houston attorney representing Klepper and Urdaneta, did not return a phone message Monday.
Willis and Peña both admitted drinking at the meeting but denied they were drunk, the report states.
Klepper claimed to have had a recording of Willis bragging about the success of Baylor's football team, and using offensive language to attribute the success to black football players and sexually desirable female students.
However, Klepper has said he destroyed the memory card from the recording device before anyone could examine the video.
The attorneys reported that neither Klepper nor Urdaneta agreed to be interviewed by the investigative team and neither would identify the Mexican businessman who hosted the group during a dinner meeting at which Willis' remarks were alleged to have been made.
"Mr. Klepper’s account of the incidents given through his interview, deposition and written affidavit is inconsistent and we do not find it credible," the attorneys wrote in the report. "Mr. Urdaneta’s account of the incidents given through his interview and written affidavit is inconsistent and we do not find it credible."
Klepper, the attorneys concluded, "may be biased" against Baylor, Willis and others because he was on the losing end of a lawsuit his company filed against Baylor during the construction of McLane Stadium, and because he was a staunch supporter of former Coach Art Briles, who was fired in 2016 in the fallout from the sexual assault scandal.
Willis, who was Baylor board chairman from 2012 to 2016 and left the board the following year, and Peña, who was regent from 2012 to 2016, both denied getting drunk or making inappropriate comments.
The attorneys noted in the report that Peña owes Willis $35,000 from a loan, which could influence Peña's story.
"It is possible that Mr. Pena, appreciative of the fact that Mr. Willis has not demanded repayment, does not want to anger Mr. Willis by contradicting Mr. Willis’ story," the report says. "If so, that undercuts the weight given to the consistency of Mr. Willis’ and Mr. Peña’s stories. On the other hand, Mr. Willis seems to have little or no intent to collect on the loan, given his uncertainty about the status of the loan when interviewed. So, there may be less leverage than might normally be implied by a $35,000 debt."
Waco attorney Jim Dunnam, who is representing 15 former students suing Baylor over its handling of sexual assault allegations, questioned the motive and timing of the report's release. He suggested the release has more to do with Baylor's defense of an ongoing NCAA investigation than the accusations against former board members.
"Baylor does a six-month investigation and a 13-page report on the coverup of rape, but spends 12 months on a 58-page report to whitewash a regent who chaired the board during hundreds of those sexual assaults," Dunnam said. "Wouldn't it be nice if Baylor showed as much care for assault survivors as it does for some rich guy? Perhaps the NCAA will buy this nonsense, but thankfully, a jury will get to sort fact from fiction."
Baylor spokesman Jason Cook said the investigative report "speaks for itself." He said the university initially conducted an investigation through its external attorneys but later it "went out and sought a highly respected former U.S. attorney to investigate the situation further."
"The allegations were made during a time period when Mr. Willis and Mr. Peña were on the board of regents and the assertions were being made that their comments represented a policy or a stance of the institution," Cook said. "That is why the current administration felt that a full investigation into this matter was warranted. Also, the alleged remarks were not in line with Baylor's institutional values."
Livingstone ordered the investigation, saying the alleged comments “are in direct opposition to everything Baylor stands for, and are so egregious that the university immediately launched an investigation when they first came to light through the litigation process...”
“Hate speech, offensive statements or racist comments in any form — by anyone — will never be tolerated at Baylor University,” she said.
