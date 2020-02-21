Additional rainfall in McLennan County this week promised to erase the last traces of a winter drought and bring Lake Waco closer to its ideal level.
The official rain gauge at Waco Regional Airport recorded 2.43 inches Tuesday through Thursday, as the weather turned chilly and rainy.
Temperatures were expected to warm up to a high of 57 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday, with a 20 percent rain chance Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The recent rains bring the total year-to-date precipitation to 9.52 inches, making it the fourth-wettest such period on record, according to the agency.
Of that total, 6.92 inches has fallen in February, marking a reversal from the six-month drought McLennan County experienced since June.
"If you go outside, it almost smells fishy," said Shane McLellan, Texas A&M Agrilife extension agent for McLennan County. "There is so much water, because the water table has come up and we've really needed it."
As of mid-last week, McLennan County was designated as in “severe drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Based on a period ending Tuesday, the map now reports McLennan County to be listed as "abnormally dry," but that doesn't include the recent round of rain.
"This is good not only for our farmers, for pastures, for fields with moisture to plant corn, but for our trees, landscape, plants and recharge water for the aquifer," McLellan said.
Lake Waco early last week stood at 456.8 feet above sea level, its third-lowest elevation for the past decade.
On Friday afternoon, the lake level sat at 460.38 feet, up more than 3½ feet over early last week, though still below the lake’s normal level of 462 feet. The levels appeared to be continuing to rise Friday as rivers flowed into the lake.
"We are getting back to our normal pool now, and being low did help us get a lot of our facilities worked on throughout the winter," said Mike Champagne, park ranger at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir. "We still have a lot of work to do from the floods from 2018 and 2019. Compared to where we were at, I think we are back in decent shape."
Three floods from October 2018 to last summer caused significant damage around the lake. Drier weather spread around McLennan County in the last half of last year, turning into a drought that hit local landscape and trees, McLellan said.
"If we keep receiving rain and staying above rainfall, we should level off and not be on the drought map anymore," McLellan said.
Fort Worth-based National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said the wet start of the year does not determine conditions for spring, which starts March 19.
"We are still looking around where we are or maybe a little less with rainfall, so we may hit a drier period, but it may just level us out for this time of year," Sellers said.
