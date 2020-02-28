Lake Waco’s Koehne Park opened Friday after more than a year of work to repair flood damage, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials are preparing to open seasonal parks and day use areas in time for spring users.
Corps employees have been working to patch potholes and fill in washed-out road sections with gravel road base at Koehne Park, the lake’s closest access point for urban Waco.
“It’s open now,” said Park Ranger Mike Champagne. “It doesn’t look pretty, but it’s open for people to bank fish, picnic, come eat lunch or launch boats.”
Speegleville Park and Twin Bridges Day Use Area will open Sunday, and Reynolds Creek Park will open April 1. Champagne said he hopes Airport Beach can also open in the near future, at least partly.
The parks have suffered as the lake has seen major flooding in each of the previous five years except 2017. Corps employees have mostly done the cleanup and repair work themselves, only to see it undone year after year. Last year, a series of floods delayed the lake parks’ opening until Independence Day weekend.
“We can’t catch a break from Mother Nature,” Champagne said. The lake stood Friday at about one foot shy of its normal level of 462 feet above sea level.
“That’s where we want it to be,” he said. “We’re in good shape compared to where we were a few years ago, and how we’ve been last five to six years.”
He said floods have not hurt the overall popularity of the parks.
“It’s surprising how many people are coming out to parks as soon as we get them open,” he said.
