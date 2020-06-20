Hundreds turned out for this year's Juneteenth parade in Waco, donning masks and gloves to celebrate a 155-year tradition still new to some who attended.
A month ago, there was no Juneteenth parade planned. The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce considered paring the annual event down to a motorcade, but President John Bible said as protests against police brutality spread throughout the country, the parade seemed more important to Waco.
“It began to grow,” Bible said. “People began to say ‘I want to be part of it.’”
The parade mostly consisted of cars, trucks, elaborate floats and the occasional ATV or motorcycle, with a few exceptions. As members of the Lone Riderz Club rode by on horseback, chamber volunteers in masks and gloves passed out candy to children. Members of Creative Waco and volunteers with Animal Birth Control Clinic carried puppets along the winding route from East Waco across the Washington Avenue bridge.
Newcomers joined the parade this year, and people who had walked alone in previous years returned with groups and floats.
Officially, Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people were freed by federal order and the arrival of troops in Galveston, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Bible said the celebration is in memory of everything Black ancestors have endured.
“We want to make sure we show appreciation for the privileges we have today,” Bible said. “It’s not just for fun. It’s for reflection and remembrance.”
As a kid growing up in Waco he remembers attending huge block parties on Elm Street. Though plans for a Juneteenth festival in Indian Spring Park were dashed by COVID-19 this year, Bible said as Juneteenth celebrations in Waco grow, he would like to see those parties come back.
“We’re starting to see more and more people get involved with Juneteenth, and that’s people of all colors, and that’s a great thing,” Bible said. “It makes it special when community from all facets of Waco come together as one and show unity, speaking the same language we’ve been trying to speak for the longest time.”
Lifelong Waco resident Rosetta Pagues said she’d never seen a parade as racially diverse as 2020’s.
“I really think people are ready for a change, permanently,” Pagues said. “Not just for show-and-tell, until all this dies over. I hope this is long-term, not short-term. It’s important to Waco, it’s important for the United States to grow as one.”
Julie and Anthony Mead brought their three children, ages 4, 3 and 1, to watch the parade for the first time this year. Both White, Mead said she and her husband only recently learned about the significance of the day despite growing up in Texas.
“There’s just a need, we feel, to know and learn more about our nation’s history, all of it,” Mead said. “So we’re excited to be here today, to learn about it and teach our kids about it so they can grow up knowing all they can about it.”
Rachel Pate, parade organizer and vice president for economic development for the chamber, said the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce, Startup Waco, Shepherd’s Heart and Salvation Army all joined for the first time.
“These are a lot of the relationships that we’ve built over the last (year),” Pate said.
Black families, many who have been attending the parades for years, made up the majority of the attendees. Karen Thompson’s extended family, the Jeffersons, Burtens and Caufields, return home to Waco every year for the celebration.
“We also do this to show our young ones where we’re from, and to show them we want to keep this going on,” said Thompson, who came in from Dallas for the parade.
Thompson said Juneteenth, a state holiday since the 1980s, is celebrated in 46 states and should be named a national holiday.
“Other than MLK Day, there aren’t any that specifically celebrate us as African Americans, except for Black History Month,” Thompson said. “We’re part of America. It’s not like we’re saying we’re not part of American history. We recognize there’s been a different journey for us.”
Lisa Coleman, 26, ReAnn Snell and Ebony Joiner, both 27, said they have watched Waco become more politically aware around them while earning their master’s degrees at Baylor University.
They also attended protests at the Waco Suspension Bridge in the name of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many other unarmed Black people killed by police. Coleman said the national outcry over Floyd’s death had the unintended side-effect of raising awareness of Juneteenth.
“More people know about it," Coleman said. "They’re encouraged to come and celebrate with us rather than it being just for Black people.”
Joiner, a graduate student, helped co-found the nonprofit New Black Collective last year. This Saturday, the group launched an Eight Days of Activism campaign. Day one called for participants to sign petitions for police reform, accountability and the reopening of old cases. Day two calls for participants to register and pledge to vote.
Lena Bolridge, 69, said she knew she could not miss this year’s parade.
“Being thankful to be alive to see another one, that’s a number one priority,” Bolridge said. “The next is to see how we can all work together to make things better. I want to see our city grow with unity.”
