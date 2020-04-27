A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed last year by a former lecturer at the Baylor University School of Music who alleged he was discriminated against, snubbed for tenure and fired without cause.
U.S. District Judge Alan Albright adopted a recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey C. Manske and dismissed Lawrence Streetman's lawsuit after Streetman, who was not represented by an attorney and who filed the suit himself, failed to object to Manske's report.
University officials declined comment about the dismissal, said Baylor spokeswoman Lori Fogleman. Attempts Monday to reach Streetman were not successful.
Streetman, who now lives in Richmond, Kentucky, was seeking $700,000 in damages, including lost tuition for his children. He worked three years in Baylor’s voice division and was named one of Baylor’s “Most Impactful Educators” in January 2017, according to the lawsuit. Despite a good job performance review the year before, Streetman was not granted tenure and was fired in February 2017.
Streetman’s lawsuit alleged Baylor violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Texas Whistleblower Act, breached its contract with him and made “misrepresentations” to him.
The suit claimed a Baylor official used Streetman’s “volume and tone of voice, which he describes as aggressive and threatening” as grounds to fire him.
“He has been made aware that plaintiff suffers from significant hearing loss, and in order to hear myself speak, I must use a louder tone than most,” the suit alleged. “Using this as a reason for termination is illegal, according to Title I of the ADA.”
Baylor also violated the ADA, Streetman claimed, because it fired him “citing the excuse of a bad attitude, knowing that plaintiff’s health and attitude were compromised by a serious case of cardiovascular disease.”
On Feb. 22, 2017, Streetman was admitted to the hospital with worsening chest pains, which he had been experiencing for three weeks. The next day, he underwent triple bypass heart surgery.
“Plaintiff’s first understandable words as he came out of anesthesia (with difficulty) were, ‘I deserve to keep my job,’” the lawsuit alleged. “This surgery involved a six-night hospital stay, and after only a few days at home, plaintiff had to be readmitted for a week with an E. coli infection.”
On Feb. 24, 2017, the day after his triple bypass surgery, Streetman was notified of his termination, the suit alleged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.