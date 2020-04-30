As legal tensions between Chip Gaines and his former Magnolia Realty partners continue to simmer, a judge on Thursday delayed a ruling on a request to unseal Gaines' deposition.
Judge Jim Meyer of Waco's 170th State District Court also deferred rulings on 207 objections that one of Gaines' attorneys, Todd Patterson, lodged to questions during Gaines' sworn deposition testimony in December.
The judge said Thursday he will rule on those matters during subsequent pretrial hearings. However, he intends to postpone the current June 8 trial date set in the case as the court system and the rest of society begin to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, the judge said.
Meyer in February dismissed fraud claims alleged against Gaines in the 2017 lawsuit by Waco attorneys John L. Lewis and Rick L. Clark, former partners with Gaines in Magnolia Realty.
While the judge granted Gaines' motion for summary judgment, effectively dismissing Lewis' and Clark's lawsuit, Gaines filed counterclaims two years later, alleging fraud, breach of contract, defamation and that Lewis and Clark tried to leverage a settlement by threatening the Magnolia empire with bad publicity.
After the hearing, Patterson said he retains hope the parties can resolve the dispute but added, "right now, it doesn't seem to be in the works." He said the case could be resolved if both sides agreed to dismiss all claims, which include Gaines' claims against Lewis and Clark and Lewis' and Clark's right to appeal the judge's summary judgment ruling from February.
"This is not good for Waco. This is not good for McLennan County. It's not good for the opportunities that everybody has around here, so we need to get this thing resolved," Patterson said. "That is our goal, and obviously, we are continuing to address the issues of negative publicity, which is one of our claims, and so we are trying to keep more claims from being generated that we have to go deal with."
Thursday's hearing was based on motions from Waco attorney John Mabry, who represents Lewis and Clark. Mabry challenged Gaines' assertions that everything included in his deposition is confidential and protected under seal by court order. Mabry argued that Patterson, as the "sole arbiter," declared the entire contents of the deposition confidential before he could even ask Gaines to state his name.
Mabry told the judge that determining the status of Gaines' deposition is important for trial preparation.
"One side wants it to be made public and one wants to keep it confidential," Meyer said. "Look, you guys need to meet in the middle here."
Mabry said after the hearing that he respects the judge's decision to keep the status quo. He said Lewis and Clark cannot appeal the judge's summary judgment ruling while claims in the case remain pending and until there is a final judgment entered.
Mabry acknowledged Gaines has offered to drop his claims and walk away if they agree not to appeal Meyer's ruling.
"They could make this case go away by nonsuiting Mr. Gaines' meritless counterclaims," Mabry said. "If they are so confident in their position, then they shouldn't be afraid of an appeal of the summary judgment ruling. These are normal pretrial maters that are decided prior to trial and they are going to have to be decided sooner or later, and I think the judge made that clear to all parties.
"Mr. Gaines may have succeeded in hiding his deposition testimony a little bit longer, but eventually, he will have to face his own words at trial. As I said before, it makes you wonder why he is trying so hard to keep it a secret."
The lawsuit filed by Lewis and Clark against Gaines asserted claims of conspiracy liability, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud by nondisclosure and statutory fraud. It essentially accused Gaines of insider trading, or having knowledge and withholding information from his partners before buying them out, affecting the financial well-being of the Magnolia real estate business.
Gaines paid Clark and Lewis $2,500 each for their collective share of the business, and two days later, Gaines publicly announced "Fixer Upper" was picked up for national broadcast on HGTV, according to the lawsuit.
John Marsicano, a spokesman for Chip Gaines, said Thursday that Mabry appears to be continuing "to play everything out in the media," even after Meyer dismissed their claims.
"We have no interest and we never have had any interest in playing this out in the media," Marsicano said. "That is just not how we operate. We have maintained this entire time that we are not the aggressors here. We have tried to navigate this as fairly as possible from the beginning. Mr. Mabry and his team have been the aggressor from the beginning and clearly they continue to be the aggressor.
"Their claims were frivolous and unsubstantiated from the beginning, and I don't know what further proof is illustrated than by the judge dismissing their claims in their entirety. It is confusing because our position is that it is in everyone's best interest that this should be resolved once and for all, that everyone turn the page and move on. That said, we will continue to defend ourselves to the fullest extent until this is resolved."
