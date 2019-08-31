Three people jogging in Cameron Park rescued a man from the Bravos River after he tried to swim across it Saturday morning.
A jogger reported seeing a 19-year-old man in the river struggling to swim at about 7:30 a.m. when the jogger was near the park entrance along the river on University Parks Drive, Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
The first jogger swam into the river and reached the 19-year-old as he was approaching the east bank, Kerwin said.
"Two other women who were jogging jumped into the river to help," he said. "They were able to reach him and bring him back out on the Cameron Park side of the river."
The 19-year-old told officials he got into the river because he did not want to walk down to the bridge to cross, Kerwin said. Everyone involved was checked by first responders, and none were injured.
Waco police released the 19-year-old and authorities cleared the scene.
As the first jogger was traveling home, he called Waco fire again and said he was unsure, but a second swimmer may have been in the water with the 19-year-old. Kerwin said fire crews on a rescue boat returned to the river and used sonar equipment to search for a possible second victim.
No one was found by 9:30 a.m., Kerwin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.