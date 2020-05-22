Everybody predicted the jobless figures for April would look ugly, and they did. Texas shed 1.2 million jobs between mid-March and mid-April, and Waco’s unemployment rate hit double digits as COVID-19 applied a stranglehold to hiring.
More than 20,000 fewer Waco-area residents had jobs as of last month than at the same time last year, and the jobless rate has surged to 10.6% from 2.8%.
The pandemic hit leisure and hospitality the hardest in the tracking period from mid-March to mid-April, forcing hotels and tourist attractions to close. The Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday that the sector lost 530,200 jobs in April, “the largest over-the-month decrease for any major industry going back to 1990.”
Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said the totals do not surprise him.
The local economy fared better than many, he said.
“In Waco, higher education and health care are cornerstone industries not hit as hard as the energy sector, for example,” Perryman said in an email. “Not surprisingly, the largest drop was in leisure and hospitality.”
Digging down, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported the 1.2 million jobs lost statewide during the most recent reporting period represent “a historic 69% annualized decline,” according to a press release from the agency.
For comparison, Texas lost 44,600 jobs in March.
The drop came so swiftly and calamitously the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has had to alter its methodology to keep pace.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented in recent history, and the standard time-series model that we use to forecast the Texas economy is unable to capture the rapid economic decline due to shelter-in-place mandates and social distancing nor the expected rebound in the second half as these constraints subside,” Dallas Fed Assistant Vice President and Senior Economist Keith Phillips said in the press release.
Using the tweaked approach, the Dallas Fed estimates jobs will decline 11.7% this year, and employment in December will be 11.4 million.
As of April, 11.6 million Texans held non-farm jobs in Texas.
“Using the modified model, we estimate that employment will decline by a smaller percentage in May and begin to recover near mid-year, but prolonged weakness in the energy sector in the second half of the year will dampen the pace of recovery,” Phillips wrote.
Jennifer Branch, director of existing industries and workforce development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said hiring continues locally.
“The 10.6% jobless rate for the Waco MSA is below both the U.S. (14.4%) and Texas (13%) rate, which we attribute to our diversified economy,” Branch said in an email response to questions. “As expected, retail and hospitality have been the most impacted industry sectors, but as the economy opens back up, we expect those sectors to begin to recover.”
She said the chamber posts job openings at www.WacoTXJobs.com. Every Wednesday at 2 p.m. the chamber hosts a virtual job spotlight. Employers representing an array of sectors join live and share information about job availability and critical needs, Branch said in her email.
Upcoming episodes will spotlight the city of Waco’s hiring plans and those of Diversified Product Development and a new downtown entertainment venue, Stumpy’s Hatchet House, Branch said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a measurable effect on the Texas economy,” Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel wrote in a statement. “While we will continue to provide assistance to those seeking unemployment benefits, many employers are hiring, and TWC is working to provide resources to job seekers as well as employers as the state opens up.”
The Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, saw its jobless rate fall to 2.8% during the mid-March to mid-April reporting period last year as Waco burnished its reputation as a Magnolia-fueled tourist meccas with hotel occupancy rates and hotel revenues setting records.
Fast forward to April this year, and the workforce commission estimates 101,400 people have jobs in the Waco MSA, down from 121,800 a year earlier.
According to workforce commission numbers released Friday, Waco’s civilian labor force stands at 113,400, a number that includes both the employed and unemployed.
A year ago that number stood at 125,200.
Misery created by these depressing numbers has taken a human toll.
Michelle Shelton, 41, was back waiting tables Friday at the Czech American restaurant in West. She recommends the sausage and kraut and the lemon pie. She may return to her pre-COVID-19 second job at Rocky’s Roadhouse in Lacy Lakeview. She and her husband have grown children and rent a home.
“In the beginning, it did affect us,” Shelton said by phone. “I think everyone was in a bind, but my husband was an essential employee at his work, so we were kind of able to survive the crash.”
A $1,200 stimulus check helped the family make ends meet.
“Most of my friends were just like me,” Shelton said. “One is a business owner, has her own hair salon, and she’s just now getting back situated.”
Kanitra LeDoux moved from Sulphur, Louisiana, to Waco, and secured a position at Saltgrass Steak House in Legends Crossing. A month later, she found herself pursuing unemployment benefits, her job a coronavirus casualty. The search ended not in Texas but in Louisiana.
Now she and her children plan a move to Killeen, where LeDoux plans to settle down with a former Fort Hood solider, and maybe find a job.
“The right person finally found me,” LeDoux said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.