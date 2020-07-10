Early voting for the July 14 primary runoff election concludes today, July 10, with polling places open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide masking order announced last week will not apply to the voting process, according to McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe. “The order did not apply to voting, so we can strongly recommend (masks), but that’s it,” Van Wolfe said July 2.
New precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are being taken at the polls. You can read more about them here.
Early voting locations are:
- McLennan County Records Building — Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.
- Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
- Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive.
McLennan County voters can use any of the five vote centers, regardless of where they live in the county.
Van Wolfe also praised the election workers staffing the county’s five early-voting locations. “They’re pretty much on the front line of democracy right now,” Van Wolfe said. “I really appreciate that they’ve been willing to serve.”
She said turnout has been better than average for a runoff election, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to data on the county website, as of Thursday, July 9, more than 10,000 people have voted early or by mail, with 6,922 voters in the Republican runoff and 3,348 voters in the Democratic runoff. Mail ballots cast number 4,490 so far.
That's a turnout of about 25% for each party. There were 24,535 people who voted in the GOP primary in March and 13,352 people who voted in the Democratic primary.
Voters must vote in the runoff election for same party they voted for in March. Anyone who didn't vote in the March primary cannot cast a ballot in this election.
The Democratic Party runoff ballot includes MJ Hegar and Royce West for U.S. Senator; David Jaramillo and Rick Kennedy for District 17 U.S. Representative; and Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo for Railroad Commissioner.
Republicans are choosing between former Congressman Pete Sessions and businesswoman Renee Swann for District 17 U.S. Representative; and between Kristi DeCluitt and Thomas West for judge of 19th State District Court.
Republicans who live in Precinct 1 are also choosing a new county commissioner between former Robinson ISD Superintendent Jim Smith and Chrissy Brault, longtime administrative assistant to incumbent Kelly Snell.
Election day is Tuesday, July 14. For a list of countywide polling places, see this PDF. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
