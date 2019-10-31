As part of last weekend’s Ironman Waco 70.3 race, the Ascension Providence Ironkids Waco Fun Run was held on Saturday morning for kids ages 6 months to 17 years old.

Race distances were one mile and a half mile, as well as the 40-foot-long Toddler Dot Trot and 20-foot-long Diaper Dot Dash for the smallest entrants.

