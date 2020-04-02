The COVID-19 pandemic and local shelter-in-place order have forced many employees to work from home, maybe for the first time. For those who are used to chatting with coworkers in the office, the isolation can take some getting used to. But some are finding companionship at home with cats, dogs and other furry or feathered friends.
Please take and send us a photo of your animal co-workers "working" with your home “office," and we'll post them in an online slideshow, plus a few in the print version of the newspaper. To submit, click on this link: https://www.wacotrib.com/photosubmissions/
Stay safe, and stay home.
