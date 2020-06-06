Elizabeth Holmes said she had never registered to vote in her lifetime, but after seeing acts of injustice and inequality around the nation, the 23-year-old Waco native took action Saturday.
“I guess I’ve never really thought it was important until now,” Holmes said. “I come from a very conservative family and being in Texas, it felt like there was no point to change the conservative mood throughout the whole state.
“Now, I feel like there is a movement and change is possible.”
Holmes and hundreds of other community members came together Saturday afternoon in the downtown Indian Spring Park amphitheater for Waco’s CommUNITY Peaceful Rally. It marked the second weekend Waco has joined a wave of demonstrations in communities large and small demanding racial justice since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Later Saturday evening, demonstrators marched from the park toward the McLennan County Courthouse and back along Austin Avenue, where they filled the road near Fifth Street and took a knee for a moment of silence, fists raised. Kneeling has become a symbol for many recent demonstrations, showing nonviolent intent while referring to the officer’s knee to the back of the neck that killed Floyd.
By registering to vote, along with about 50 other community members, Holmes said she felt her voice could be heard beyond Saturday, along with hundreds of others who called for systematic change against racial injustice and the end of police brutality.
“This is the way to start legitimate change,” organizer Izzie Weaver said. “You can kick-start change by registering to vote. Vote for the people you know will make a positive difference and be educated about the issues.”
Weaver, a 16-year-old rising senior at Waco High School, said she joined efforts with ChangeWaco after last weekend’s protest encouraged her to help with another opportunity to speak out against injustice.
“Instead of being able to stand behind the black community, I want to be able to stand with them,” Weaver said. “I want to be able to fight with them, fight for them and come up with changes that will make an actual difference.”
Hundreds of supporters carried signs stating “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice, No Peace,” “End Police Brutality” and listing the names of black people killed by police in recent years. Temperatures neared 100 degrees in downtown Waco as the rally continued.
Speakers voiced support local businesses owned by people of color. Signs supported dozens of local businesses, including Todd’s Flowers, Waffle Chic, Klassy Glass, Friday’s Seafood and others.
U.S. Census Bureau workers and volunteer deputy voter registrars sponsored by the McLennan County Democratic Party spoke with hundreds of rally participants. Brandy Neimeier, 42, and her daughter, Christian Neimeier, 21, both updated their voter registration information Saturday after moving to a new home.
“I just want to see the world become a better place, and we need to start by electing better officials,” Brandy Neimeier said. “We need better people and we need change.”
Another speaker, DQ Weaver, read a poem she wrote to the crowd, expressing frustration that African Americans are still forced to fight for rights every American should have. The 20-year-old said because she is a young African American, she felt the need to push for change to benefit the next generation.
“We shouldn’t be fighting for freedoms that should be a guarantee,” she said. “This is about a systematic change.”
Greater Zion Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th St, will hold a candlelight vigil at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Masks are required, and lawn chairs are permitted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.