A two-story home on Old Marlin Road suffered significant fire damage Wednesday afternoon, but residents who were home at the time were able to escape uninjured, Waco Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters arrived less than seven minutes after the first call came in at 4:47 p.m., Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said. The fire spread quickly from the first floor to the second floor and the attic.
"Smoke was coming from the eaves and fire was visible on the outside from the first floor," Bergerson said. "There was some wind that was pushing the fire through the house and up."
Firefighters had to run lines a considerable distance from the nearest hydrant but were able to contain the blaze quickly once they got water on the house, he said.
Considerable damage to both levels of the home was visible. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday.
