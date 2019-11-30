The craft-based, agrarian Christian community Homestead Heritage in Elm Mott added a third day to its 32nd annual post-Thanksgiving Day fair this year, with hopes of bringing more people to the Homestead Fair than ever before.

The fair highlights the self-sufficient community's trades, including pottery, woodworking, barn-raising, blacksmithing, farming, music and more. It often lures intrigued visitors from all 50 states and several other countries, including from sister communities in Mexico and South Africa.

The fair concludes its three-day run Sunday, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last year's fair brought almost 20,000 people, according to the Homestead Heritage website. The opening day of the fair in 2017 brought a record 10,000 visitors to the Homestead Heritage community, according to Tribune-Herald archives.

Attendees can watch a cow being milked, help erect a barn at the old-fashioned timber frame barn raising and watch a master craftsman make a Windsor chair straight from a rough log, according to the fair website. They can see the Homestead Gristmill, a restored 1760s gristmill where community members grind whole wheat flour and cornmeal. They also can see demonstrations of cheese-making, spinning, basketry, animal care, essential oil distilling and woodworking, attend a variety of seminars and more. Food is available for purchase at the food court.

