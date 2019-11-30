The craft-based, agrarian Christian community Homestead Heritage in Elm Mott added a third day to its 32nd annual post-Thanksgiving Day fair this year, with hopes of bringing more people to the Homestead Fair than ever before.
The fair highlights the self-sufficient community's trades, including pottery, woodworking, barn-raising, blacksmithing, farming, music and more. It often lures intrigued visitors from all 50 states and several other countries, including from sister communities in Mexico and South Africa.
The fair concludes its three-day run Sunday, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Last year's fair brought almost 20,000 people, according to the Homestead Heritage website. The opening day of the fair in 2017 brought a record 10,000 visitors to the Homestead Heritage community, according to Tribune-Herald archives.
Attendees can watch a cow being milked, help erect a barn at the old-fashioned timber frame barn raising and watch a master craftsman make a Windsor chair straight from a rough log, according to the fair website. They can see the Homestead Gristmill, a restored 1760s gristmill where community members grind whole wheat flour and cornmeal. They also can see demonstrations of cheese-making, spinning, basketry, animal care, essential oil distilling and woodworking, attend a variety of seminars and more. Food is available for purchase at the food court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.