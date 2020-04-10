Holy Week services have been observed away from home churches. Family Passover Seders were limited in size or shared online. Easter messages will be shared, but without the singing choirs, full sanctuaries, hugs, handshakes or kisses of peace.
For thousands of Waco faithful and their leaders, it has been a week unlike any other, shaped by local orders designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus by prohibiting gatherings, limiting interpersonal contact and suggesting spacing between individuals.
Enduring traditions and rituals have been replaced by improvised substitutes. Statements of belief usually shared in person are transmitted over computer and phone screens instead. Expressions of compassion, mourning, love and joy have had to shift to nonphysical forms.
And, for some, there is fresh meaning when forced to worship in new ways.
"I think this has caused everybody to reassess what church is and show the importance of coming to church," said Jimmy Hunter, pastor of Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. "If it's not ever taken from you, you never miss it."
Led in part by concern for the health of the church's older members, Hunter and his 250-member congregation have shifted from Sunday morning services at their church to Facebook Live videos and music by Hunter. On Palm Sunday, he led an online version of communion, the Lord's Supper, with members participating at their homes.
It is a different way of doing church that is missing the joy of making music together, greeting fellow worshipers in person and having an audibly responsive audience when he preaches, but that is the way it is until the coronavirus restrictions are eased. To make sure all church members feel included at this time, regardless of computer access, Toliver Chapel staff and members have called everyone in the church to check in on them, finding a unity in that, Hunter said.
"You can meet God wherever you are. That's key," he said.
Limitations on gatherings have forced the Church Under the Bridge to shift its Sunday morning meeting and fellowship to food distributions near Magnolia Market at the Silos for the homeless in the downtown area. Even then, social distancing is in effect with no one allowed to stay and eat with others, much like a drive-by service without cars, pastor Jimmy Dorrell said.
Meeting as others are being fed has reminded members about the call to compassion, he said.
"In a real sense, we learn a little about how to care for one another," Dorrell said.
The church could not do a traditional footwashing ceremony on Palm Sunday nor will there be baptisms on Easter. Also put on hold is the interpersonal interaction that means a lot to the 200 to 300 people attending.
"It's such a relational, fun group," he said. "So many of our people are isolated or lonely."
It has been a quieter Holy Week at Waco-area Catholic churches. Bishop Joe Vasquez of the Diocese of Austin, which oversees 127 churches in a 25-county Central Texas area that includes McLennan County, has called for suspension of public masses during the coronavirus restrictions, though priests will still continue to celebrate daily and broadcast online for many churches.
Diocese spokesman Christian Gonzalez said restrictions on gatherings and personal contact had changed much of Holy Week: no palm branches distributed to parishoners on Palm Sunday; online observance of the Stations of the Cross; Veneration of the Cross, but with only the priests allowed to kiss the cross; and no Holy Thursday foot washing.
Parishoners' viewing of the church's Easter Vigil, with its pageantry and symbolism of spark spreading into flame as news of Christ's Resurrection, also has been curtailed. The greatest loss, however, has been the interruption of the public mass and communion, Gonzalez said.
"For us, communion is the body and blood of Christ," he said. "That is our spiritual food that nourishes us each week, and that has been a sacrifice not having that."
Despite the changes in worship and practice these weeks, support from parishes has been solid as has the church's message to believers in a confusing and dangerous time.
"We're not alone. We've been here 2,000 years. And we'll continue to be here," Gonzalez said.
For Jews commemorating Passover, the celebration of God's deliverance of Israel from Egyptian captivity, coronavirus restrictions also have led to a shift of tradition and ceremony to online. Cantor Monica O'Desky of Temple Rodef Sholom said concerns over the coronavirus had shaped both the family and community Seders, the ceremonial meals used to tell the Passover story.
Family Seders often welcome extended family and friends but saw limited sizes this year, while congregational Seders were conducted online. For those who wanted to celebrate at home, but who might not be able to shop for meal items, the congregation packed and delivered Passover boxes with a guide to the meal written by O'Desky.
The cantor has been leading Seders and Sabbath services online, providing video. She said the message of Passover — God's protection of Israel while the angel of death struck Egypt — hits particularly close to home at this time.
Switching to online communications has energized St. Alban's Episcopal Church even as members miss sharing worship music and communion together, said Rector Aaron Zimmerman. Church staffers contacted every parishioner by phone and email during this time of separation, moving worship, sermons and study groups to Facebook Live and elsewhere online.
The church's Facebook page has seen more than 150 new visitors in recent weeks while the church's 7:30 a.m. prayers have been better attended online than in person, the rector said. Still, there is a loss with the absence of in-person communication.
"What I really miss is being able to hug people while they're grieving," he said.
At Family of Faith Worship Center, members dropped off prepackaged communion sets at members' homes in preparation for Easter communion and also distributed white crosses with"He Is Risen" for their yards, pastor Ruben Andrade said. The holiday marks the time in the Christian faith when Jesus rose from the dead after his crucifixion.
Easter will be online this year without the traditional post-service picnic or the Easter egg hunt held earlier for kids, and the church has a room filled with Easter service supplies that will not be used until next year.
"Our Easter service may be the first service after this (coronavirus restriction)," Andrade said. "It will be a resurrection."
