It took a lot of work, but it wasn't that hard for J.R. Vicha, and his sister, Jennifer Easter, to find the help they needed to make their vision of naming a portion of U.S. Highway 84 near their Axtell homes in memory of their slain father.
Sgt. Bobby Vicha was well-liked and respected during his 18 years with the Waco Police Department. He was ambushed and killed at his home in Axtell in 1989, and his adult children came up with the idea last year to memorialize the sacrifice he made by naming a portion of the highway for him.
That dream became a reality Monday morning when about 70 people attended a ceremony on the side of U.S. Highway 84 near Vicha Lane in Axtell to unveil a sign proclaiming the Waco Police Sgt. Bobby Vicha Memorial Highway.
The ceremony was attended by members of the Vicha family, current and former elected officials and current and former members of the Waco Police Department, including its four-member color guard.
J.R. Vicha, a former prosecutor and now a criminal defense attorney, offered thanks to those whose legislative and fundraising efforts made Monday's unveiling possible.
"It took about a year, but we got it done with a lot of help from a lot of people," he said. "The sign will be here long after we are gone. That is what I really like about it. I'll see it every day when I come home and everybody else will see it, too. I think that is a good thing and I am grateful."
Vicha credited State Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station, for sponsoring the legislation to rename the road and thanked Ben Lacy at Community Bank and Trust and John Mabry and John L. Lewis of the Mabry Lewis Law Firm for helping raise funds to pay for the signs.
"Bobby Vicha was a true gentleman and a fine police officer," Kacal said. "His family worked really hard to get this done and it was our pleasure and honor to work them. This is one of the things about serving in the Legislature that makes it all worthwhile. To see this many people standing on the side of a road on a Monday morning and honoring a true hero and a first responder, who not only served his state but his community, as well."
Billie Wayne Coble, despondent over the break-up of his fourth marriage, killed Bobby Vicha's parents, Robert and Zelda Vicha, at their Axtell home and then waited for the sergeant to come home from work. He killed Bobby Vicha as he pulled into his garage then went down the road, tied up J.R. Vicha, then 11, along with his cousins.
He then kidnapped his estranged wife, Bobby Vicha's sister, but was caught in Bosque County after wrecking his car during a chase with authorities.
Coble was executed last year after spending almost 30 years on death row.
Larry Scott, who started working at the Waco Police Department in 1966 and served as police chief from 1979 to 1990, attended Monday's ceremony and said he remembers the day the Vichas were killed.
"Bobby was a very good person, a good police officer. This incident that happened was probably the low point in my career when I was at the PD," Scott said. "He was really a dear friend. He came up through the ranks and he was one of those type of individuals who you would want to model your other troops after. It was a great loss to the department."
John Segrest, a former McLennan County district attorney who attended middle school with Bobby Vicha, said he "just felt the need to be here."
"J.R. worked for me and we retried that (Coble) case and it has been a long road to finally get it done (Coble's execution) last year and this is just a fitting tribute to cap it all off and move forward," Segrest said. "Bobby was a friend of mine. We played different roles, but we have known each other since were were both pups, so I have been in and out of this story for decades now."
State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, also attended Monday's ceremony, along with Precinct 3 County Commissioner Will Jones.
"It is important to do what we are doing to honor Sgt. Vicha's sacrifice," Birdwell said. "What we are fundamentally doing is just like every military cemetery out there, we are recognizing the scar, the scar to the family, the loss of a father, the loss of a husband, and this is remembering that scar and the cost to the community. Young J.R. was 11 when his father was killed and there is that scar, the absence of his father."
