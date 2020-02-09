The Texas Department of Transportation said crews will close all east and westbound traffic on Highway 84 at Interstate 35 Monday night through midday Tuesday.
The busy intersection will close to traffic at 7 p.m. Monday and reopen after noon Tuesday. Westbound traffic is being rerouted to Behrens Circle on the northbound I-35 frontage road. Traffic will need to turn around at Behrens circle to continue westbound. Eastbound traffic on Highway 84 will be directed to the southbound frontage road at I-35, and will need to turn around at Business 77 to continue east.
TxDot officials said all schedules are dependent on weather and working conditions.
The interstate is being rebuilt and widened through Waco and Bellmead as part of a $341 million construction project. Every bridge within the 5.6 mile construction zone will be demolished and rebuilt during the four-year project.
