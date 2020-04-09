A former Waco day care owner convicted of murder for giving a baby in her care a toxic amount of Benadryl finally and officially has won a new day in court after the state's highest criminal court declined to consider her case for a second time.
In an 8-1 vote, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to consider a request from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office to review a lower court's reversal of Marian Fraser's 2015 conviction.
The order, issued Wednesday with no written opinion, indicates Presiding Judge Sharon Keller would have granted the state's request to review the reversal, or its petition for discretionary review.
Fraser, 56, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in the March 2013 death of Clara Felton, a 4-month-old infant in her care at Fraser’s former Spoiled Rotten Day Care on Hilltop Drive.
The baby, granddaughter of McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, died after being given a toxic amount of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, while in Fraser’s care. Trial testimony revealed 15 other children from her day care tested positive for diphenhydramine.
Fraser remains free on $50,000 appeal bond.
The action by the Court of Criminal Appeals closes the appeals in Fraser's case, but leaves a few unanswered questions in its wake. Former McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna recused his office from handling Fraser's prosecution. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office agreed to prosecute Fraser, with former prosecutor Melinda Westmoreland and Assistant District Attorney Dale Smith handling the case.
Officials said Wednesday they think the McLennan County District Attorney's Office could take the case back now that Reyna has left office after being defeated by District Attorney Barry Johnson. However, it also could remain with the Tarrant County prosecutors.
Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney David Richards, who handled the appeals in Fraser's case, said there are a number of options about how the case would proceed, and his office will confer with Johnson's office in Waco to determine the best way to go forward.
Westmoreland left the Tarrant County DA's office and now is a yoga instructor for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Richards said Smith remains in the office, and it is possible the pair could retry the case if Westmoreland agrees to take it up again.
Waco attorney Alan Bennett, who represented Fraser on appeal, declined comment Wednesday.
The 7th Court of Appeals in Amarillo reversed Fraser's murder conviction in December, ruling an “egregious” error by 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother involving the definition of “reckless” behavior prevented her from getting a fair trial.
The same appeals court previously reversed the murder conviction in 2017 on different grounds, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, after granting a petition for discretionary review from the Tarrant County prosecutors, vacated that ruling and sent the case back to the 7th Court.
Fraser operated the popular day care in her home for 25 years. She testified at trial she never gave Benadryl to the children in her care without their parents’ knowledge. The Feltons and a dozen other parents whose children tested positive said they did not give Fraser permission to give their children Benadryl.
The 7th Court reversed the case, saying Strother’s instructions to the jury about the definition of reckless behavior was not proper because it was not sufficiently “tailored” to the facts of the case.
Also, the judge’s jury instruction “presumptively assumes” that administering an infant diphenhydramine is clearly a dangerous act. Strother erred by combining two separate elements — that she administered the drug and that it was an act clearly dangerous to human life, according to the 7th Court’s opinion.
Those were elements that the jury should have decided independently, and the error was so serious that it was “egregious,” the court ruled in awarding Fraser a new trial.
