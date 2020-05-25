As we remember, honor and thank all that have served, we will be giving our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home and we will not be publishing the Waco Tribune-Herald on Memorial Day - Monday, May 25, 2020.
An online digital replica of the newspaper is available and can be viewed at wacotrib.com/eedition.
Activate your online account today at myaccount.wacotrib.com/access to access all of your online offerings.
Print publication will resume Tuesday, May 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.