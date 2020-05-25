Memorial Day - Waco Trib

As we remember, honor and thank all that have served, we will be giving our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home and we will not be publishing the Waco Tribune-Herald on Memorial Day - Monday, May 25, 2020.

An online digital replica of the newspaper is available and can be viewed at wacotrib.com/eedition.

Activate your online account today at myaccount.wacotrib.com/access to access all of your online offerings.

Print publication will resume Tuesday, May 26.

