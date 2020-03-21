The Tribune-Herald is looking for readers to help us document how the worst pandemic in a century has affected daily life in Waco. Share with us your story in about 250 words, pictures welcome, and we’ll collect some responses to run over the next few weeks. We’re interested in how your job is affected, how your family is coping with isolation, observations of good and bad behavior in your community, or whatever’s on your mind. Send your comments to Managing Editor J.B. Smith, jbsmith@wacotrib.com.
Help us chronicle the pandemic: Tell us your stories
