It might be a stretch to say Brandi Gawlik traveled from Phoenix to Waco just to visit Hawaiian Falls with her three children. But she did visit the water park as quickly as she could, and bought a season pass.
"It's clean. It's small enough to watch the kids, yet there are rides and attractions that keep the entire family entertained. It's impressive," said Gawlik, who was relaxing at Hawaiian Falls at about noon Thursday with her three girls, ages 8, 6 and 5. The park was packed with squealing, splashing, laughing tykes, many flocking to the newest attraction: Kona Bay.
Like other venues, Hawaiian Falls must deal with COVID-19, which is spreading more virulently than ever locally and statewide, forcing new restrictions Thursday at hospitals in Texas' major metro areas.
Hawaiian Falls in Waco limits occupancy to 50% of capacity, though the hubbub Wednesday belied that restriction. A sign cautions that by visiting the Falls "you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19." Staffers must wear masks, and visitors may do so if they wish, park manager Justin Litton said.
Kona Bay is a 10,000-square-foot, multi-level play area with 10 "waterslide experiences and water features," according to a Hawaiian Falls press release. It cost Hawaiian Falls $500,000 to build, but the city of Waco softened the financial blow by granting the company a five-year lease abatement that could extend to seven years, Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said.
Hawaiian Falls' struggles with declining attendance and sagging revenues appear on the mend under Orlando-based ProParks Management.
"This is their third year in operation, and we have been very thankful for what they've done and impressed with their commitment to the local community, their desire to make this a top-notch water park," Cook said. "This slide complex and their investment in it shows their willingness to work with us and to keep making improvements, including the shade structures, Tiki Island, the large pavilion and upgrades to food service."
Cook toured the park Thursday with ProParks President Curt Caffey.
"He mentioned to me, as we were walking around the site, that they are looking at 20 years," Cook said after the visit. "They want to be a part of this community long-term. They will consider future attractions, future amenities. With the tennis center next door and the Riverbend Park complex nearby, we see potential for this area continuing to escalate."
The park, originally Waco Water Park, sits on city property at 900 Lake Shore Drive. Water park chain Hawaiian Falls entered a contract with the city in 2011 to take control of the property, now managed by ProParks.
Attendance at the park steadily declined from 124,600 in 2015 to 86,400 in 2018 before rising to 98,700 last year. Caffey, before the arrival of COVID-19, predicted Kona Bay would attract an additional 15,000 visitors this year.
On Thursday, attendance figures were not being discussed. Cook said Hawaiian Falls remains contractually obligated to provide the city with annual attendance figures, but no numbers have yet crossed his desk.
The Waco City Council approved an agreement with Hawaiian Falls that is tantamount to a $500,000 break on its lease of 10 acres.
"It is for seven years, or until they reach $500,000, whichever comes first," Cook said.
He also provided a breakdown of the arrangement showing that in years 2019 through 2021, a payment of 5% of gross revenue or $100,000 annually is to be made to Waco, while in years 2022 and beyond, the city was to be paid 5% of gross revenue or $50,000 annually.
Litton, who manages Hawaiian Falls, said it employs 250 seasonal staffers during the summer season, about half with lifeguard responsibilities.
Daily admission is $23.99 for anyone up to 4 feet tall and $28.99 for anyone else.
A $49.99 summer pass affords unlimited visits.
Gawlik, the patron from Arizona, said she is visiting relatives in Central Texas this summer and has taken her children to Cameron Park and Lake Waco. She and they fell in love with Hawaiian Falls on their first visit and returned for a second helping Thursday. She said a season pass made sense.
"The staff is so friendly, so attentive to safety," she said. "I want to give my girls some joy and happiness, which is in short supply."
