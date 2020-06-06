Before the coronavirus crisis came knocking in March, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver had an exit plan from eight years as an elected official.
He would spend his remaining weeks in office working on solutions for issues such as downtown drainage and an unstable section of Lake Shore Drive. Then he would hand over the reins of power after the May 2 election and start planning for his October trip to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with his wife, Diane.
What he did not expect or want was a six-month extension to his mayoral tenure during the city’s worst crisis so far in the 21st century. He would be forced to make decisions on shutting down large swaths of Waco’s economy and spend his summer with city budget struggles.
Three months after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in Texas, Deaver said he does not regret the decisions that he and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton made to impose tough restrictions on movement and gatherings.
Deaver’s March 17 order to close bars, gyms, entertainment facilities and restaurant dining rooms was among the first such orders in Texas, following Dallas County’s the day before. McLennan County quickly followed suit and then joined Waco in a stricter March 23 shelter-in-place order that brought much of Greater Waco to a standstill until state-led reopenings that progressed over the past month.
“We’ll never know what would have happened if we hadn’t done that,” Deaver said in an interview last week, referring to joint decisions he and Felton made. “You look around the country and the world, where people haven’t taken action, and the death rates have been considerably higher. It was a difficult thing to do to pass the orders. But it was not a difficult decision. It was pretty clear to us that we needed to move and move quickly. We both knew there was a chance we were making the wrong decision, but the risk of not acting seemed worse.”
Nearly three months later, the county’s COVID-19 incidence rate is 0.49 cases per 1,000 people, about a fifth of the statewide rate of 2.41 per 1,000, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Of the 26 midsize Texas counties with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, McLennan County has the lowest reported incidence rate.
McLennan County had logged 129 residents testing positive for COVID-19, including four who died, as of Saturday. Two new cases were reported on five of the seven days last week, with one new case Tuesday and no new cases last Sunday. One patient remained hospitalized as of Saturday, and 11 patients had active infections.
Deaver and Felton argue that the low numbers show the early interventions and the public’s voluntary precautions “flattened the curve” and saved lives. But they have heard some people use the same low numbers to argue they overreacted to the threat and damaged the economy.
“We knew that it was going to give the economy a terrible hit when we did it,” Deaver said. “But we thought we could perhaps make a bigger difference in lives saved by doing it sooner because of the exponential effect, and that we might even have a better economic effect by doing it quickly. I think that has largely happened for us in Waco and McLennan County.”
Felton agreed, saying “the mitigation did a better job that we thought it would.”
Both leaders said they went into March with little knowledge about pandemics in general or the novel coronavirus in particular. Deaver said that in eight years on the Waco City Council, he had never been to a conference or symposium on pandemic planning.
He admitted he did not even know the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District had a designated health authority, Dr. Farley Verner, an infectious disease specialist.
Deaver would come to rely heavily on Verner, along with Health District Director Brenda Gray and officials with the Family Health Center. Most compelling were the pleas from local hospital officials, who said the exponential spread of the novel coronavirus could quickly overwhelm hospitals and exhaust their resources of intensive care beds and ventilators.
When Deaver issued his first order March 17, no cases had been announced in McLennan County, but he and Felton had been told several cases were expected to be confirmed when test results came back. The day after the initial order, officials announced six McLennan County residents had tested positive, and the number had grown to 20 a week later. The county’s incidence rate was 0.08 per 1,000, quadruple the state average. And only 49 tests had been administered over a population of a quarter-million people.
It was late April before local health officials began to suggest that the peak had passed.
Dr. Jim Morrison, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital, said local medical officials all shared the concern about facilities being overwhelmed by exponential growth, as they were seeing in other parts of the country.
“By late February and early March, we were seeing things starting to expand in the Northwest, followed by New York,” Morrison said. “Given our country’s widespread mobility and travel, we really felt the need to be very prepared, and we’ve not let down since then.”
Well before the restrictions were announced, Hillcrest was working on how to expand its two intensive care units, which normally house 24 beds, by using preoperative space near the ICU areas. The hospital worked in March to more than double its ventilator capacity to 46, thanks in part to borrowed equipment from Texas State Technical College.
“We’re back down to doing elective procedures now, but the spaces we prepared can be converted back in less than six hours,” Morrison said.
Meanwhile, Hillcrest worked with the city, Ascension Providence hospital and the Family Health Center to develop a plan to open a new care site for moderately ill COVID-19 patients, though Morrison declined to divulge its location.
Even though the worst-case scenario has so far been avoided, that does not mean the public measures were unneeded, Morrison said.
“I absolutely think we made the right decision,” he said. “Though I support reopening, and I know people are hurting — and we’ve also been hurt, and our folks have suffered some as well — I don’t think we overreacted. I think we need to be very cautious in the next 18 to 24 months. Until we can really manage COVID-19 competently and identify surges, we will never be able to fully reopen our economy.”
Even before the first cases and the official orders, Waco residents saw previously unthinkable cancellations in an effort to thwart an outbreak.
On March 11, as the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, Baylor University announced it would extend spring break, and Magnolia canceled Spring at the Silos, which would have drawn thousands of people to town.
“That is the kind of thing that could have changed the trajectory of the whole thing,” Deaver said of Spring at the Silos.
“It was really unfortunate, but I’ve never seen anything move so fast. They weren’t able to cancel in time to keep their vendors from coming into town. That was unfortunate, but they handled it the very best they could. … It was a huge sacrifice for them.”
That same week, Baylor sports teams learned their championship games were canceled, and most area public schools and colleges announced a delayed return to school.
That weekend, Deaver, Felton, and local health officials were on the phone repeatedly, trying to figure out the next step.
“I had to be at a funeral in Galveston,” Felton said. “While we were traveling, my son was driving and I was on my laptop trying to gather information and talk to people, to several city managers and Kyle and (Waco City Council Member Dillon Meek). We felt like we needed to be on the same page as Waco with our response. We didn’t want it to be any more confusing than it already was.
“It was worse than we thought. We didn’t realize we needed to drop everything else we were doing. At some point the light came on, and we decided we’re not going do but one thing, and that’s deal with COVID-19, all the time.”
For Deaver, a 56-year-old attorney who had served four years as mayor, it was also a lesson in the potential power of his office.
In Waco, as in most other Texas home-rule cities, the power of mayor is generally limited to leading city council meetings and serving in ceremonial duties. But the rules change once a mayor declares a disaster. Then a mayor assumes statutory powers and duties and can control movement throughout the city. County judges have similar disaster powers.
When a tornado devastated Waco in 1953, it took Mayor Ralph Wolf a day to realize he, and not the National Guard, was in charge of the disaster. Deaver learned the same thing in mid-March from the city attorney. After Gov. Greg Abbott left it to mayors and county judges to lead the shutdown, Deaver faced making a momentous decision with little time.
“The concept of me having to issue an emergency declaration is completely foreign to me,” he said. “That’s not usually the way we do things. I did not like issuing those orders without having the council involved, but we had to get it done.”
Meek, who is running for mayor against Dave Morrow and Benny Sims, said the rest of the council supported the measures, as tough as they were.
“I believe we made the right decision based on the information we had,” Meek said. “As a business person myself, I grieved with the businesses in the pain of knowing what was coming. I don’t think anyone on the council took it lightly. … We believed that by acting now we’d be able to resume normal life, both personal and business, if we acted quickly.”
Despite the orders, Deaver pushed in March to go ahead with the May 2 municipal election date, but ultimately backed down after opposition from elections officials and others.
One result is that he will continue to serve until the general election in November, despite the council’s longstanding policy of insulating city races from partisan elections. Another result is that Meek, who was to face Morrow and Sims in the May 2 election for mayor, will have to step down from his city council seat because he has moved out of District 4.
Deaver said he would have preferred to finish his term in May, though he also “would have hated for the next mayor to have to walk into a crisis like that.”
Deaver said Waco and McLennan County residents have made a “huge sacrifice” for the public good by giving up their freedom of movement, but the trend lines could easily go up again.
“That’s why it’s so important for us to do these things — the social distancing, the face covering, washing hands — because we don’t want to waste the sacrifice that was made,” he said.
