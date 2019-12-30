Waco’s budding craft brewing and distilling scene has become part of its tourism industry, as visitors make alcohol tourism part of their trip.
New Year’s Eve 2019 finds Waco with two new breweries it didn’t have a year ago, while two other young breweries and internationally known Balcones Distilling continue to expand their footprint locally.
Colton Connally, a bar manager at the Raleigh Diner at the Waco Hippodrome, said bars have a difficult task in front of them when it comes to selecting craft beers to offer.
“You could see the craft boom starting to hit in Waco,” Connally said. “It’s everywhere, it’s popular, but at the same time, it’s about getting the right ones. I have to be picky about which ones I take in and how much.”
He said the four Balcones whiskeys the Raleigh carries are popular, and when the Raleigh carried Bare Arms and Brotherwell brews, both did well. Connally said the bar isn’t carrying either at the moment, but could in the future.
“You have to weigh whether people will want the usual domestic or something more out of the box,” Connally said.
Bare Arms Brewing, which opened in 2015, holds the title of oldest brewery in town. The brewery was acquired recently by Two Rivers Beer Co. Founder Keith Collier said the entire endeavor started the way most craft breweries do, as a small homebrewing operation.
“It’s changed a lot,” Collier said. “You’ve got a lot more people who are craft beer drinkers here in town, a lot of craft has changed in Waco as well.”
Bare Arms’ taproom is close to Magnolia Table, which serves no alcohol, and people often wander into Bare Arms while waiting to be seated. The brewery’s 1849 Vienna-style lager is the bestseller.
“We do get a lot of tourists coming in, typically for Magnolia, but some come through just looking for breweries,” Collier said.
Four breweries have opened in Waco within the last four years. Starting in late 2017, Bare Arms found more success in convincing restaurants to carry their brews. Collier said the appeal of carrying local craft beers is the same as carrying locally sourced ingredients.
“We’re in the majority of the restaurants now,” Collier said. “It’s not just us.”
Collier said Waco’s wineries, breweries, distilleries and even the local kombucha brewer Bare Bucha all communicate through a forum, where they can exchange advice and help each other when they hit snags. Dustin Evans with Southern Roots Brewery, which opened in October, is among them.
“The relationship to other breweries is one step removed from being coworkers,” Evans said. “We communicate almost daily, we have a monthly meeting. Because we’re a unique community, we’re more of a tight-knit community.”
Like most of them, Evans started as a home brewer.
“Every time a sibling got married, we made beer for the wedding,” Evans said. “We started getting really feedback at the weddings, and then I ran out of siblings.”
Evans said Southern Roots’ taproom tries for a laid-back atmosphere, bringing in board games and creating a space where families would feel welcome. He said the customers are locals and tourists alike, but the holidays have tilted the mix toward tourists, including people visiting family from out of town.
“All of the breweries, they’re all distinct and different,” Evans said. “There’s no brewery like us. It’s unique, it’s authentic, but for the broader Waco community it’s something they can call their own. It’s a point of pride.”
Dancing Bear Pub opened in 2007, when no craft breweries existed in Waco and only a handful in the entire state. Over the years, the pub that was mostly frequently by Baylor grad students has become popular among older craft enthusiasts, tourists and employees from L3 Waco and SpaceX.
Owner Paxton Dove said the shift in the last few years has been palpable, as state laws and city ordinances change to accommodate businesses.
“There’s more knowledge, which is the best thing that could happen. There’s more awareness of craft beer, not just the product but the craft behind it.”
Dove said the camaraderie between brewers remains, even as more competitors enter the market. State laws now allow breweries to sell beer both for on-premise consumption and to-go. Dancing Bear still sells Brotherwell kegs, the remnant of prior laws that wouldn’t allow the brewery to sell them directly to customers.
“At the same time, we’re their retailer as well as their taproom competition,” Dove said.
Local whiskey distillery Balcones has made good use of changing state laws. The distillery has expanded from standard tours to tastings, selling food on premises and selling bottles directly from the tasting rooms to customers.
Thomas Mote, a distillery manager, said the distillery’s tours bring in about 100 guests a week, most of whom are tourists, but Mote said the tasting rooms are a bigger draw for locals.
“As Texas laws change, we’ve been able to modify the way we do business a little bit,” Mote said. “We’ve been able to add more of a tourism bent.”
Mote said roughly 30 bars in Waco carry their products and their largest market is Dallas-Fort Worth. He said in his opinion, Waco isn’t yet in danger of becoming a saturated craft market.
“I don’t think we’ve arrived yet,” Mote said. “We’re helping the customer become aware of other industry around Waco. If people visit us, we can point them to other breweries and wineries around town.”
