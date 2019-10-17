Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department has received a $15,000 grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service. The grant was used to help purchase rescue tools.
“Our department is very grateful to receive an HB 2604 cost-share grant for rescue equipment that includes a cutter, spreader and two saws that will be very useful in rescuing victims from vehicle accidents,” said VFD President Christian Hillin. “The new hydraulic tools are commonly known as Jaws of Life and this new set has already been used to rescue someone from a vehicle accident.”
According to Hillin, the tools are easier to use and do not require the setup time like the older units.
“There are many benefits in having the battery powered tools over the gas powered ones,” Hillin said. “The new tools do not have a hydraulic hose connection and can be easily used by one volunteer. When a victim is trapped in a vehicle, time is of the essence and these tools will allow for a faster rescue.”
Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department’s response area includes a portion of State Highway 6.
“Our community and travelers alike will benefit from our department having these quick response tools,” Hillin said. “We appreciate receiving the grant that helped us purchase the updated equipment.”
Valley Mills VFD has offered fire service to its community since 1934. The department is directed by Fire Chief David Fisk and has open enrollment for volunteers. Anyone wishing to find out more about volunteering should go to a department meeting held at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at 209 N. Fourth St. in Valley Mills.
The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is a cost-share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, visit texasfd.com.
