Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department received a $20,000 cost-share grant to help purchase a new slip-on unit.
The grant was through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.
“The new slip-on unit is mounted on the department’s 5-ton military truck and is ready for action as a multipurpose apparatus,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Matthew Schlaefer.
The increased water supply gives the department an advantage in battling fires, said Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jaime Morris.
“The 1,200-gallon water tank and 10-gallon foam capacity will give our department an upper hand when responding to fires in our 42-square-mile service area,” Morris said. “This truck will not only be used as a large brush truck but also as a water tender to transport water and keep the supply coming when there is a fire.
“Having a larger quantity of water when we first arrive at the scene will give us the capacity to contain a fire to a smaller area for a faster knock-down.”
The Speegleville VFD anticipates that the slip-on unit will serve it well and values the opportunity to better serve the community.
“We appreciate the support of our community that helped us raise the funds for the cost-share portion of the slip-on unit purchase and we value the Texas A&M Forest Service grant programs that make these type of purchases possible for volunteer fire departments,” Morris said.
The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by the Texas Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service, provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
