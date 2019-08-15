Grande Communications employees, through their donations to the Grande Cares program, recently presented a gift of $2,000 to the Heart of Texas Sertoma Club.
The donation will be used to purchase hearing aids for children in Central Texas in need of hearing help.
The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club provides new state-of-the-art hearing aids to children, scholarships to high school seniors entering college in the hearing or interpreting field, and hearing screening audiometers and otoscopes to Region 12 schools.