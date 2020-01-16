Grande Communications presented two checks for $1,175 each recently to two Waco-area nonprofit programs.
The recipients were Friends for Life’s program, Gifts for Grannies and Grandpas Too, and the Church of the Open Door’s program, Operation Christmas Blessings.
The donation is part of Grande’s employee philanthropy club, Grande Cares, where employees seek to enhance the communities where they provide service and where they live, work and play.
Friends for Life’s program, Gifts for Grannies and Grandpas Too, is a charity founded in Waco in 1989 to help improve the quality of life for seniors and people with disabilities, particularly those without a family to care for them.
This program specifically gives to those who have little or no family interaction during the holidays. For more information, visit www.friendsforlife.org/events/gifts-for-grannies-grandpas-too.
Operation Christmas Blessings, a program by Church of the Open Door in Bellmead, provides area chldren who are less fortunate with Christmas gifts and assists those in need with their food pantry. For more information, visit www.opendoorwaco.org.
