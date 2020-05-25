The McLennan County District Attorney's Office intends to reindict many of the criminal defendants who were indicted earlier this month after defense attorneys challenged the manner in which local officials handled the grand jury's last meeting under coronavirus pandemic emergency conditions.
Tom Needhan, executive assistant district attorney to District Attorney Barry Johnson, said his office summoned grand jury members to the courthouse Tuesday after writ applications that Needham described as "childish" called the legality of May 6 grand jury proceedings into question.
Among those defendants challenging his indictment is Kevin Darnell Wash, 22, indicted for capital murder in the Feb. 7 shooting death of Joangel Ortegon. Police say the 20-year-old was killed and two other men at the home on Trice Avenue were wounded during the course of an alleged robbery.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court has scheduled a hearing for Friday morning to consider the applications for writs of habeas corpus, in which Wash and others are seeking personal recognizance bonds to be released from jail because of what their attorneys claim were flawed procedures.
While Needham dismissed the applications as "childish," he said the grand jury will meet Tuesday to indict the defendants again out of an abundance of caution and for the sake of judicial economy in an attempt to avoid having Friday's hearing.
Waco attorney Jessi Freud, who represents Wash with attorney Walter M. Reaves Jr., said the hearing is necessary even if their client is indicted again.
"I understand it can sometimes be difficult or inconvenient for prosecutors to follow the law, but the constitution is not suspended during times of crisis, as disappointing as that may be for the district attorney's office," Freud said.
Waco attorney Alan Bennett, who represents Keith O'Bryant Lea, indicted May 6 for two counts of indecency with a child, also is challenging Lea's indictment.
"The Texas Constitution established very specific requirements for grand juries," Bennett said. "While everyone acknowledged the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, even a disaster does not excuse the state from following the clear requirements established by our constitution. There is nothing childish about insisting that our elected officials follow the law."
The writ applications claim the Supreme Court, governor and other officials cannot suspend constitutional rules of order during times of emergency disaster, including provisions that allow a detained criminal defendant who has not been indicted within 90 days of his arrest to be released on a PR bond.
The grand jury, which had not met since March 18 because of the pandemic, indicted Wash, one other capital murder defendant, three murder defendants and 55 others on a variety of charges May 6. That is an unusual amount of murder cases for one grand jury session, but state prosecutors presented them all in an attempt to avoid the 90-day rule, even though local state district judges extended that period to 120 days during the pandemic and Gov. Greg Abbott subsequently suspended the 90-day rule altogether.
In seeking to declare his indictment void, Wash's writ quotes U.S. Attorney General William Barr as saying, in part, "The constitution is not suspended in times of crisis."
"A Tuesday re-indictment, or whatever the state may call it, does nothing to toll the statutory 90 days, which have more than passed," Freud said. "Kevin is entitled to a PR bond as a matter of law, and there is nothing the grand jury can do by convening on Tuesday to change that. We look forward to making sure the court understands that at our Friday morning hearing."
The writs also allege that because six members of the grand jury met in person and six others participated using the videoconferencing Zoom app from other locations, the grand jury quorum provisions requiring at least nine members to be "present" were not met.
"The term 'present' requires one to be 'in attendance,' 'not elsewhere,' i.e. 'all present voted for him,' Wash's writ claims. "Distilled down, a physical — not a virtual — presence is required for a quorum of a grand jury. Quite clearly, attending virtually through videoconferencing means a grand juror is physically elsewhere, not physically present."
At least nine members of the grand jury have agreed to meet in person for Tuesday's session, Needham said, adding that about 25 of the 59 indicted May 6 will be re-indicted because of the 90-day rule.
The writ also alleges that the Texas Supreme Court's 12th emergency order issued under the pandemic violates the separation of powers provision provided for in the Texas Constitution.
