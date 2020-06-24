A refreshing form of activism led to a group of 10-year-old girls delivering a $4,200 donation for Waco's NAACP chapter Wednesday.
The girls, Caroline Hogue, Rory Stonikinis, Emma Clark-Martinez, Hayden Luce, Finley Ritter and Katarina Telep rallied efforts Friday to host a lemonade stand in the Castle Heights neighborhood, calling it "Lemonade for love."
After seeing the world's reaction to the killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis and learning more about longstanding racial injustice, the girls decided to raise money to support the local NAACP's work. Between the sale and some additional donations that followed, the soon-to-be fifth graders at Hillcrest Elementary School had raised $4,207.
"We all kind of grew up with the perspective that we are treated equally, so when people were being treated unfairly by their race, we wanted to speak out and make a change," said Rory, who is white.
Customers were warm and thankful for the girl's efforts, including some who gave $100 each, even after the lemonade stand itself had closed down.
"Our community has been so generous," said Tiffany Hogue, Caroline's mother. "We've now received five separate $100 donations, which is just so amazing, because we have such wonderful people in our city."
The girls and their parents went to NAACP President Peaches Henry's home Wednesday to deliver the donations. Henry, who is home recovering from eye surgery, said although she missed the fundraiser, the efforts were overwhelming.
She opened her arms wide to give the girls an "air hug" from a distance to thank them, along with words of appreciation.
"These young girls are taking action," Henry said. "It is often easy for people in the heat of emotion to want to be a part of the conversation, but at this point in our country's history we are talking about action and it is commendable that these young girls looked at the situation and wanted to have an impact."
Henry invited the girls to a future NAACP meeting, where she would like to publicly recognize the girls for their hard work.
"This is absolutely amazing and it makes me want to cry," Henry said. "You've got amazing parents, because what we know is children don't just develop ideas, but in fact they develop ideas from parents who are perfectly teaching them."
She said the money will be used to help educate people locally about their rights and how they can fight for their rights, particularly in voter rights and voter engagement.
For more information about the Waco NAACP and ways to contribute, visit waconaacp.org.
