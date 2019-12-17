Nine-year-old Emma and 5-year-old Ellie Reed just wanted to help put a smile on other children's faces for Christmas. That is why they raised more than $2,000 for underprivileged kids.
Together, the siblings raised the money to buy toys for the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's annual Christmas with Santa event that provides gifts, mostly toys, to underprivileged youth.
Emma and Ellie helped hand out the toys Tuesday night and saw many young faces light up. Two young boys ran straight past the toys to Santa and embraced the bearded man with big hugs. Another young girl tugged at her mother's sleeve and said, "Look at all those toys, Mom!"
Little did the other children realize their peers helped provide many of the toys they received Tuesday night, but Emma and Ellie did not do it for the praise.
"I wanted to do something that mattered," Emma said.
But raising that much money took hard work. Emma said she and her younger sister contacted everyone they know, including friends, family members, parents of friends, teachers and more. People would say they wanted to help but would not follow up with the girls, so they had to be persistent.
With helpful reminders and plenty of phone calls, Emma and Ellie collected donations ranging from $1 to $500. They said they were extremely grateful for each donation they received.
Their advice to others trying to raise money?
"Just stick to it," Emma said. "It's better to give than to receive. If we hadn't stuck with it, we wouldn't have gotten as much money."
The money the siblings raised is a little less than half of what the chamber used to buy gifts for children, and they plan to make the fundraising a tradition. The chamber collected more than $4,000 worth of toys this year.
This was the fourth year the Hispanic chamber held the Christmas event. Last year, about 450 children received gifts through the event, volunteer Aida Scott said.
Scott and Christina de la Cruz, another volunteer, helped found the annual Christmas event four years ago when people began asking them where they could find toys for underprivileged kids. At the time, other local charities were overwhelmed, so the women decided to step up and start their own toy drive.
Not only do the children receive free gifts, they could get a photo with Santa, eat cookies and drink hot cocoa, and have their faces painted.
