A story on Page 1C of Thursday’s Access Waco section incorrectly described the financial support that Creative Waco’s Make it Through Corona program provides to local artists, performers and arts-based businesses. The program provides small grants.
Most Popular
-
Police: Mother left three young children alone in disorderly home
-
Waco man's near-fatal police encounter, wait in jail for mental health treatment highlight need for change, family says
-
Score is love-love: Former Super Centex stars Rodney & Stacey Smith, Shawn & Hali Bell found winning partners
-
Police: Man, 22, fatally shot after argument outside convenience store
-
Hewitt police find 171 grams of crack, make arrest
TREE SERVICE! Tree trimming/removal, stump grinding, landscaping. Call 254-214-8470 www.gmayatreeservicesandlandscaping.com
EXCELLENT PRICES TREE SERVICE No job too big or small. Free estimates - Insured 254-339-5130 www.excellentpricestreeservice.com
"Since 1985" Free Estimates, Insured Call 254-848-RAIN (7246) 286 Lady Bird Rd. Waco, TX 76712
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.