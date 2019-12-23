Gatesville authorities and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a fire that caused the death of a Gatesville fifth-grader who was pulled from her family's burning home early Monday morning.
Cheyenne Harrington, 10, died at a Temple hospital after she was removed from her family's burning home in the 100 block of Oak Lane shortly after midnight, Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said.
The girl, her parents and a sibling were at home when the fire broke out, Gohlke said. All other family members escaped the home, he said.
Volunteer firefighters were able to pull the girl from her bedroom and performed CPR before the girl was taken to a Temple hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Gohlke said.
An autopsy will be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, with the State Fire Marshal's Office assisting local authorities, said Gohlke, who added there were no apparent signs of foul play.
The home, located off Golf Course Road in the southeastern part of town, is considered a total loss, he said.
Red Cross officials are assisting with the family's needs, he said.
