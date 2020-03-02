Topping off the gasoline tank has become less expensive as the coronavirus sends economic shivers around the world, gutting demand for petroleum products.
Locally, motorists are paying nearly a nickel less for a gallon of regular unleaded at most stores in the past week. With warmer weather approaching gas prices typically are on the rise as oil companies begin their switch to more expensive summer formulations.
An analyst with Gasbuddy, which tracks prices nationwide, said a drop seven times that nickel may come barreling around the corner.
"I don't know that it'll worsen by summer or get better," said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy's chief petroleum economist, in an email message. "Whenever the situation seems to start improving, expect gas prices to start moving higher as well, whether that's today, tomorrow, in a week or a month.
"Or if the situation worsens, expect the opposite," he added.
Around Waco on Monday morning, the Flying J at New Road and Interstate 35 joined Murphy USA, Valero and H-E-B in posting prices hovering around $2 a gallon for regular unleaded. The Sam's Club in Bellmead was offering regular unleaded for $1.94 a gallon, while Ben's Short Stop at 18th Street and Clay Avenue was posting $1.99 a gallon for the same grade.
"Nearly every village, town and city in every state will see gas prices dropping. The pace may vary, of course, but over the next week gas prices will move lower solidly, barring any dramatic improvement in the spread of the virus," DeHaan added in his weekly report, released Monday.
He said drops of 25 to 35 cents at some locales would not shock him.
"My advice for motorists is to delay buying gasoline and expect noticeable drops for the time being as the world obsesses over the spread of COVID-19," said DeHaan, writing from his home base in Chicago.
The GasBuddy survey of 124 Greater Waco stations showed the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded stood at $2.07 on Monday, 4.8 cents less than a week ago, 0.7 cents per gallon above a month ago and 9.2 cents lower than last year at this time. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon the past week, said GasBuddy.
Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said clearly COVID-19 has created economic fissures that may or may not grow larger.
"We are already seeing supply chain bottlenecks, as many goods manufactured in the U.S. source components from China. Shortages of some consumer goods produced in China are also occurring. The travel industry is being hit, as are oil prices and demand. In essence, the global economy is highly integrated, and something of this nature can affect us from many directions. U.S. companies that sell extensively abroad also are being impacted," Perryman said in an email response to questions.
"The most significant impact at the moment by far is the uncertainty that the virus is creating," Perryman added. "Investors and market participants are accustomed to evaluating risks, but become uncomfortable when they don't have the information needed to make informed decisions.
"When there is an event that causes uncertainty, markets tend to overreact, investors go to the sidelines, as we all have seen in the recent pullback in stocks and increase in demand for U.S. Government Bonds. Capital access dries up," Perryman said. "Once we have some clarity in whatever form, much of this will subside. Markets even prefer bad news to extreme uncertainty."
International travel, as one would expect, has declined in popularity.
"Right now, all Asia travel is on the back burner. We've had some cancellations," said Carol Cunningham, with Allen Samuels House of Travel. She said Asia is a popular destination for travelers associated with Baylor University, local businesses and those with relatives abroad.
"It represents a good part of our inventory," Cunningham said.
West Texas economist Karr Ingham, who prepares monthly reports for the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, said there is a slight risk concerns over the coronavirus "could serve as a catalyst for global economic slowdown."
"First and foremost," he said in an interview Friday, "it is pushing crude oil prices down, and pushing them down pretty significantly. There is a good chance that gasoline prices will fall right along with them. They already have been falling pretty dramatically the past few days."
He said the state of Texas, a stalwart in domestic oil production, benefits from a robust world economy and steady demand for petroleum products.
The New York Times and other media outlets reported Monday that optimism is growing that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will join Russia in agreeing to cut production to drive up prices.
That news, according to the Times, prompted the price of Brent crude to rise about 4% to $51.68 a barrel. Oil prices declined about 14% last week.
"Crude oil prices may continue to fluctuate as concerns regarding the coronavirus are mounting," said AAA Texas, which released its weekly travel update late last week. It said the market remains nervous about China, the world's second most active consumer of petroleum products.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.