Gas prices bottoming out in Waco, but lower elsewhere

H-E-B on South Valley Mills Drive was charging $1.52 for regular unleaded gasoline on Tuesday, just below the Greater Waco average of $1.56, according to GasBuddy.com. Waco is among the higher-priced markets in Texas.
The Walmart location on Franklin checked in at $1.52 Tuesday. According to GasBuddy.com, local stations have great flexibility to control the price of gas as crude oil prices have bottomed out in recent days.
Motorists take advantage of historically low gas prices at the H-E-B on South Valley Mills Drive. Shelter-in-place orders across the country have eliminated demand for gas, causing prices to fall dramatically.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Bear Mart, at 17th Stret and Waco Drive, checked in as one of the less expensive prices for gasoline Tuesday. Prices are expected to move 30 cents lower before demand for gas picks up this summer.
The small town of Childress in the Texas Panhandle sported the lowest gas prices in the state on Tuesday, with Pilot, Murphy USA and Valero stations there all asking $1.03 per gallon for regular unleaded.
That put Waco’s norm in perspective. Gasoline prices locally and statewide have fallen for weeks, and the citywide average for regular was pegged at $1.56 on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com economist Patrick DeHaan.
Good but not great in the grand scheme of things, considering the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place directives have stalled traffic and practically eliminated demand for petroleum products. Childress, population 6,096, had numbers so low they appeared on the radar of Chicago-based DeHaan. But larger metropolitan areas such as Fort Worth ($1.33), Dallas ($1.38), San Antonio ($1.45), Amarillo ($1.47), Austin ($1.52) and Lubbock ($1.54) all have averages below that of Waco.
The Rio Grande Valley’s $1.49 also was a bargain in comparison.
“This time around it would fall under ‘competition,’” said DeHaan of Waco’s standing. “Stations have much latitude on how low to go, but some are keeping prices a bit higher due to low sales. Pockets of competition have developed in some areas, with stations in others unwilling to go so low.”
Which might explain why two of the three stations in Childress charging $1.03 per gallon for regular unleaded operate only four blocks apart.
Locally, the Rudy’s Country Store off Waco’s traffic circle continues to carry the low-cost banner, charging $1.20 a gallon for regular unleaded. Next lowest was Sam’s Club in Bellmead, which was charging $1.43, and Valero, H-E-B and RaceWay locations around Greater Waco charging $1.52.
In contrast, a Sam’s Club in Dallas was asking $1.09, according to GasBuddy.com.
A Murphy USA in Gainesville also was posting $1.09, said GasBuddy.com, a price matched by a Costco location in Duncanville.
Around the state, Waco’s $1.56 average bested Houston’s $1.57, El Paso’s $1.62, College Station’s $1.64, Corpus Christi’s $1.65, Laredo’s $1.67 and the $1.67 of Midland/Odessa, the state’s West Texas oil patch twins.
DeHaan said another 30-cent drop in gas prices would not surprise him even as the summer driving season approaches and demand typically surges.
“I could see the national average drop to $1.49 a gallon for regular unleaded. The average today is $1.77,” he said in an interview.
Already, he said, he’s seeing mind-boggling prices in such places as Michigan, with reports of 83 cents per gallon. He said 18 states have at least one station selling regular unleaded below $1 a gallon, according to its daily surveys.
Karr Ingham, an Amarillo-based economist who tracks economic trends in Greater Waco but also serves as an advisory economist for the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, said gas prices appear at the mercy of “really bizarre economic circumstances, a set of circumstances for which there is no short-term solution to be found in days, weeks or months.”
“Honestly, gas prices probably will continue to go down, which is the proper outcome in this time of economic difficulty. Competition is going down, work hours are going down, wages are going down. At least you and I will get a break on gasoline,” said Ingham, speaking by phone. “But the very same thing causing these problems, and forcing down the price of gasoline, is killing the oil and gas business, damaging the statewide economy at the same time.”
Going into the COVID-19-related lockdowns, said Ingham, “records were being set in Texas and globally for crude oil production, and consumption was roughly equal with that production. Virtually overnight, demand dropped right around the ankles while production continued — a recipe for a price collapse.”
Ingham said he’s encouraged by talk of a managed restart of the economy.
“But I fear it is not going to move fast enough for some,” he said. “Imagining getting in a car, driving somewhere, eating in a restaurant and maybe spending a night in a hotel . . . I still have trouble seeing that.”
Waco-based economist Ray Perryman, commenting on the collapse of oil prices this week, said oil markets “are in turmoil.”
“At the beginning of the year, oil prices were trending in the upper $50s per barrel. Now spot prices are a fraction of that level and futures prices have also gone decidedly negative at times,” he said in an email. “Part of the issue on futures contracts is that they were nearing maturing and traders were scrambling to avoid having to take delivery of oil they don’t want.
“However, for the price to go negative is obviously unprecedented and a dramatic adverse signal,” said Perryman, who has been tracking the coronavirus’ impact on national, state and local economies.
“Gasoline prices being low is good for some consumers, but for many it’s not as much of a positive as it might have been otherwise because their driving mileage has dropped precipitously,” Perryman added.
The oil industry supports 14% of business activity statewide, he said, which means “for oil to drop the way it has is clearly bad news for Texas.”
Perryman said a recent agreement by the world’s major oil producing countries to cut production, along with expected cuts in oil drilling in the United States and elsewhere, should serve to reduce supply by 13 to 14 million barrels per day fairly soon.
